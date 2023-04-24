Ariana Madix Looks Carefree During England Trip with 'Vanderpump' Costars Amid Split from Tom Sandoval

“Lads on tour 🇬🇧,” the reality star captioned photos from her trip on Instagram 

By Natalia Senanayake
Published on April 24, 2023 03:39 PM
Ariana Madix in England
Photo: Ariana Madix/Instagram

Ariana Madix is leaving her worries behind as she crosses the pond!

Following her public split from ex Tom Sandoval amid his cheating scandal, the 37-year-old reality star looked carefree during her trip to Cheshire, England, with her Vanderpump Rules costar Katie Maloney and alum Dayna Kathan, who left the show after season 8. They were also joined by their pal Raleigh Seldon.

In an Instagram post shared on Sunday, the mixologist glowed in a sparkly dress as she posed in front of a quaint red-brick building. The following shot showed the group of four dressed in gowns and smiling in front of an iconic red double-decker bus.

Madix captioned her post: "Lads on tour 🇬🇧"

The set of photos attracted a lot of love in the comments section, with Selling Sunset's Chrishell Stause dropping a few heart-eye emojis and Maloney writing, "She's the lady of the manor!"

Ariana Madix in England
Ariana Madix/Instagram

Another user wrote, "Revenge is living your best life. Get it!!!"

Commenters alluded to her recent breakup with Tom Sandoval after it was revealed he had been cheating on her with their costar Raquel Leviss during the last few months of their relationship.

Since their breakup in early March, Sandoval has also done some traveling. The TomTom Bar owner, 39, shared a series of photos from his desert getaway on Saturday where he enjoyed time in the outdoors.

"Nothing like finding a little peace in nature…today was pure magic," he wrote on Instagram.

He also shared an inside look at some of the other activities he enjoyed earlier in his trip, including an outdoor ropes course, an archery lesson and a hike.

tom sandoval enjoying a desert getaway amid scandoval (Ingrid) https://www.instagram.com/tomsandoval1/?hl=en
tom sandoval/instagram

Sandoval's nature-filled trip is the first Instagram update he's shared since details of "scandoval" — as fans of the show call it — first surfaced. On March 8, he released an official statement regarding the end of his nine-year relationship with Madix.

"I want to first and foremost apologize to everyone I've hurt through this process," he wrote. "Most of all, I want to apologize to Ariana. I made mistakes, I was selfish, and made reckless decisions that hurt somebody I love. No one deserves to feel that pain so traumatically and publicly."

He continued: "I can only imagine how devastating this has been for Ariana and everyone around us. I feel really horrible about that. My biggest regret is that I dishonored Ariana. I never meant to disappoint so many people, including our loving families and friends."

Reflecting on their relationship, Sandoval explained that, "My love for Ariana was stronger than any camera could ever have captured," and that some of their best, and worst, times together were never filmed. "I owed Ariana better," he added.

"I am beyond sad that it ended the way it did," he concluded. "The choices I made hurt so many people. I acted in a way that clashes with who and how I want to be. I will continue to reflect and work on myself. I have work to do. I always have, and I always will."

Tom Sandoval, Ariana Madix
Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix. Amanda Edwards/Getty

Days after news of their breakup went public, a rep for Sandoval revealed to PEOPLE that the two exes were still living in the L.A. home they renovated and shared together.

"They own the house together, and what happens next with the property will take time to sort out," the rep told PEOPLE. "This isn't something that's going to be decided in a weekend."

