I'll Never Travel Again Without an Apple AirTag Attached to My Suitcase — Here's Why

This $29 luggage tracker is my favorite travel hack

By
Erin Johnson
Erin Johnson
Erin Johnson

Erin Johnson is the senior commerce editor for PEOPLE.

Published on December 30, 2022 05:33 PM

Apple AirTag for Lost Luggage tout
Photo: People / Reese Herrington

This past week has been a challenge for anyone flying home for the holidays. After a once-in-a-generation storm upset the northeast, it altered many holiday travel plans. The ripple effects continued past Christmas Day as airlines canceled flights and operated with significant delays. I was scheduled to be on one of the 2,500 Southwest flights that got canceled on Tuesday, and while that experience was no walk in the park, at least I wasn't worried about losing my suitcase full of gifts — thanks to this $29 travel hack: the Apple AirTag.

Travelers have been lauding Apple AirTags as excellent luggage locators for months, with shoppers saying these devices give them "peace of mind" when traveling because they can track their luggage on connecting flights, cruise piers, and even in international airports.

I've traveled for decades without losing my luggage — that is, until this December when another traveler grabbed my pink Away suitcase, and I grabbed theirs. (I suppose that's the downside of purchasing a trendy suitcase.) Luckily, we were able to make the swap without too much trouble, but otherwise, it would have really derailed my trip.

I wasn't going to take that chance again, so when it came time to pack my suitcase for my pre-Christmas Day flight, I made sure to throw an AirTag in my luggage, just in case.

As I watched the lost luggage debacle unfold this week with stranded passengers in one city and their luggage in the next, I wished I could have been a time-traveling Oprah and awarded everyone with one of these devices earlier in the month. You get an AirTag! And you get an AirTag! After all, for $29, it's absolutely worth the confidence and peace of mind that comes with it.

Each Apple ID can have up to 16 AirTags connected to it, so if you already have an AirTag for your keys, you can still use one for your luggage. To add an AirTag to your collection, just hold it close to your phone, and your Bluetooth will pick it up. Then, tap "connect" and give the AirTag a name so you can track it in the Find My app at any time. If you want to go the extra mile, you can put one AirTag inside your luggage and one on the outside. That way, anyone can scan an AirTag and notify the owner that it's been located.

Start 2023 off on the right foot by grabbing an Apple AirTag for your future travels — you won't regret it. And if you want to be extra cautious or tag more than one suitcase, opt for the popular Apple AirTag 4-Pack.

Erin Johnson is a senior commerce editor who specializes in home and travel content. She has tested and reviewed products for publications such as Real Simple, The Spruce, Southern Living, and more.

