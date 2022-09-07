Ansel Elgort Shares Photos from His Italian Vacation with Shailene Woodley: 'The Season for Loving'

Ansel Elgort and Shailene Woodley are enjoying their summer adventure together overseas!

On Wednesday, Elgort, 28, shared a carousel of images on Instagram from his tour in Italy featuring his longtime friend and costar from 2014's Fault in Our Stars.

"It's the time of the season for loooovvingg 💕," he captioned the Instagram post.

One snap shows Elgort and Woodley, 30, cuddling up to each other while smiling for the camera as the two hung out in a restaurant.

ansel/Instagram

Another photo features the actor standing below a sign that reads Modena — a name of a city in Italy — at a local train station.

The last slide in the post includes a snapshot of Woodley sitting across the table while staring into the camera as her champagne is poured.

However, it seems at some points during the vacation things got a little wild. In one of the snaps, Elgort poses naked by a pool with just a towel to cover his private parts.

ansel/Instagram

During their reunion in Italy, the pair also reenacted the famous lift from the 1987 film Dirty Dancing.

Sharing the end result on his Instagram Tuesday, Elgort wrote in the caption, "Clean dancing w Shai 💚🇮🇹❤️."

Woodley also shared some behind-the-scenes clips via her Instagram Story showing the duo practicing their moves to recreate Patrick Swayze and Jennifer Grey's iconic moment from the movie.

In the 2014's romantic movie, Woodley and Elgort played teens with cancer who fall in love and embark on an adventure in Europe.

The two also starred together in the Divergent series, playing a brother and sister in a dystopian society.

Woodley previously opened up about how their longtime friendship helped their on-screen chemistry in The Fault in Our Stars.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"There's something really beautiful about working with someone again and again and again, because the more you get to know somebody on a personal level, the more free you feel artistically," she said.

"I think that if Ansel and I hadn't known each other from Divergent, our relationship in this movie would not be what it is," she added.