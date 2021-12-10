Andrew Garfield Plays Bartender and Lounges in PJs in Soho House Short Film

The actor muses on his love for the holiday season — "It's the only time that busy people that I love stop and that we get to spend time together" — in a festive video for the exclusive members' club

Andrew Garfield is making himself at home — even when he's far from it.

The actor appears in a new holiday video for Soho House, the exclusive, members-only club and hotel brand, and SoHo Home Studio, its recently launched combination home furnishings store-bar-work space, which opened last month in New York City.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In the short film, the Tick Tick Boom actor can be seen mixing up cocktails behind the bar — with varying levels of success — as well as lounging in his room and even tickling the ivories on a grand piano brought in for the shoot.

Donning festive looks from a velvet blazer to a feather-bedecked jacket, the Spider Man alum shares his favorite thing about the festive season. "It's the only time that busy people that I love stop and that we get to spend time together and we get to celebrate life together, eats lots, drink lots," he says.

Andrew Garfield Credit: Emmanuel Monsalve

And of course the hospitality company, which counts many celebrities among its members and has notoriously strict privacy rules, is one of the best places to do that.

"I've had lots of just great, lunches, dinners, hangouts, random meetings with friends. That's one of the reasons why I love SoHo House, is you know you're going to bump into someone that you love, that you care about," recalls Garfield.

Andrew Garfield Credit: Emmanuel Monsalve

He also shares the advice he follows for making the most of time spent with friends and family: "The best advice is the simplest and it's so hard for it not to sound pat. It's really just how vital it is that we all be here fully, be present. Try to just remember to be awake while you're awake, to be alive while you're alive."

Andrew Garfield Credit: Emmanuel Monsalve

The first SoHo House was opened in London in 1995 by founder Nick Jones. Once a lone hideaway for select creatives, the brand is now made up of twenty eight members' clubs and nine workspaces, as of July 2021, when the company filed for its IPO. It has locations in West Hollywood, Hong Kong, Mumbai and Mykonos, among others.