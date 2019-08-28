Image zoom Kilburn Experiences, LLC

Oh the places you’ll go — IRL!

Kids of all ages will be able to dive into the pages of beloved Dr. Seuss books like The Cat in the Hat and The Lorax at a 15,000-square-foot immersive and interactive attraction this fall.

After debuting in Toronto on October 26, the one-of-a-kind installation will embark on a tour across North America, entertainment company Kilburn Live and Dr. Seuss Enterprises announced Wednesday.

“The Dr. Seuss Experience” will take fans on a sensory-filled and colorful journey through the lens of the iconic writer and poet, whose legacy is marked by using silly rhymes, nonsense words and fantasy creatures to share important life lessons.

The highlight of the highly Instagrammable experience? An inter-connected maze, filled with thousands of suspended balloons representing different Dr. Seuss stories, inspired by the author’s second best-selling book of all-time: Oh The Places You’ll Go!

Image zoom

Aside from exploring the world of Zizzer-Zazzer-Zuzz and Truffula trees, visitors will also be able to purchase merchandise and go for a spin on a Seuss-themed carousel ride.

“We are extremely fortunate to have been given the chance to partner with Dr. Seuss Enterprises to create this truly innovative experience,” Kilburn Live CEO Mark Manuel said of the experience (launching in a stand-alone space at Canada’s trendy Square One shopping center).

RELATED: Dr. Seuss’s Widow, Audrey Geisel, Credited with Giving Icon a ‘Second Wind,’ Dies at 97

Manuel added: “Our entire team grew up reading Dr. Seuss and we have watched our children grow up doing the same. There was a lot of responsibility on our shoulders to represent this property properly.”

Image zoom Kilburn Experiences, LLC

RELATED: Surprise! The Cat in the Hat Is Not the Best-Selling Dr. Seuss Book of All Time … See Which One Is

“The Dr. Seuss Experience” is scheduled to stop in four cities already (Toronto, Seattle, Boston and Houston), and Kilburn Live promises to announce more tour dates soon.

Susan Brandt, president of Dr. Seuss Enterprises, L.P.., said in a press release: “‘The Dr. Seuss Experience’ brings the extraordinary world of Dr. Seuss to life and we couldn’t be more thrilled to give everyone the opportunity to see and experience their favorite stories and characters as if they jumped right off the pages.”