Sneak Peek: See Inside the 'Immersive' Barbie Experience Touring North America Starting This Summer

“World of Barbie” debuts in Toronto this July and will stop in New York, Chicago, Dallas and other cities

Visiting Barbie's Dreamhouse is now a reality!

Barbie fans of all ages will be able to walk into a human-size version of her imaginative world at "World of Barbie," an immersive experience that celebrates everything the iconic doll's universe has to offer. Entertainment company Kilburn Live partnered with Mattel to bring Barbie's neighborhood to cities across North America as part of a tour that kicks off this summer in Toronto. The attraction will stop in New York, Chicago and Dallas with more to come.

"World of Barbie," created by entertainment company Kilburn Live and Mattel, kicks off this summer in Toronto before touring around North America, and will allow fans to walk down Barbie's neighborhood streets. Visitors can explore several immersive play sets, including a life-size version of Barbie's bubblegum pink camper van. The vehicle even includes a hammock to lounge on, bringing a signature feature of the toy campers to life.

Other event highlights include strutting down the pink carpet, which features a row of six giant doll boxes with themes like "Western" and "Fashionista" that guests can climb into to snap a photo.

New immersive Barbie exhibit Credit: Kilburn Live

The real show-stopper is Barbie's iconic dreamhouse. According to Mark Manuel, CEO of Kilburn Live, the life-size house will transport guests to Malibu.

Not only can visitors sit in Barbie's modern living room and kitchen, but they can also play outside on a patio complete with a fake pool. And, of course, fans can walk into Barbie's closet, full of her different career-themed clothing and outfits inclusive of her style over the years.

What makes "World of Barbie" stand out is that the experience is meant to be enjoyed across generations, says Manuel: "Stepping into Barbie's real life dreamhouse, being transported to Malibu, sitting down in her camper van…there's no age limit to that."

There's also an element of nostalgia in Barbie's real-life neighborhood for grown-up fans. "You also have an older generation who's going to walk through and be brought back to their childhood days," he adds.

New immersive Barbie exhibit Credit: Kilburn Live

"World of Barbie" even includes a museum that chronicles Barbie's development over the decades. Julie Freeland, Senior Director of Location-Based Entertainment at Mattel, says that part of the attraction really plays into the universal connection fans have with Barbie.

New immersive Barbie exhibit Credit: Kilburn Live

"I travel all over the world, and people have their own stories of the favorite dreamhouse they had when they were a kid or their favorite doll that they grew up with. And they pass that on to their kids," she tells PEOPLE.

New immersive Barbie exhibit Credit: Kilburn Live

Barbie's neighborhood also includes multiple play sets that are career driven — from a TV studio to a space center and fashion studio. There's even a hands-on science lab where visitors can perform experiments. The purpose of the play sets isn't just purely fun. They're meant to help young kids explore and cultivate their interests.

"Barbie has had so many firsts, and has had so many different careers," Freeland said. "We hope that they leave truly feeling inspired and feeling like [they] can do anything."