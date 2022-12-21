Amy Schumer and Husband Chris Fischer Share a Kiss in the Sea During Romantic St. Bart's Vacation

Amy Schumer is soaking up the love — and the sun — in St. Bart's!

The comedian, 41, was recently seen kissing her husband, Chris Fischer, while taking a dip in the water on the Caribbean island.

Schumer wore a navy one-piece ruched bathing suit with sheer panels, had her hair pulled back, and was happily smiling during the outing.

The romantic getaway comes just after Schumer wrapped her 65-date "Whore Tour," which had the Trainwreck star spending time away from her loved ones, including her 3-year-old son Gene.

"I just want to be with him as much as I can," Schumer told PEOPLE in October. "I'm very grateful to be able to work and have time for myself also. But it's brutal. It hurts. I mean, like, there's no way. It's a painful thing."

She added: "But gosh, you know, all the clichés are just true. What they say about babies — I'm crazy about him."

Schumer and Fisher chose a celebrity-loved destination for their midwinter getaway.

The picturesque island of Saint-Barthélemy (more commonly called St. Bart's) is a French-speaking overseas collectivityof France in the Caribbean Sea about 180 miles east of Puerto Rico. It has often served as the backdrop for romantic celeb rendezvous. Sofia Richie and then-boyfriend-now-fiancé Elliot Grainge were spotted there while on a "dreamy" beach day last year, as well as Michael B. Jordan and then-girlfriend Lori Harvey.

Cindy Crawford, Jake Gyllenhaal and Kendall Jenner were also recent visitors.

The island even has notable ties to royalty.

The Eden Rock resort hotel is owned by Pippa Middleton's in-laws, David and Jane Matthews, and is a celeb hotspot, drawing its own Hollywood royalty including Tom Hanks, Jessica Alba and Jennifer Lopez.