Amy Schumer and Husband Chris Fischer Share a Kiss in the Sea During Romantic St. Bart's Vacation The couple jetted off on a tropical on vacation following the conclusion of the comedian's months-long "Whore Tour" Published on December 21, 2022 04:25 PM Amy Schumer is soaking up the love — and the sun — in St. Bart's! The comedian, 41, was recently seen kissing her husband, Chris Fischer, while taking a dip in the water on the Caribbean island. Schumer wore a navy one-piece ruched bathing suit with sheer panels, had her hair pulled back, and was happily smiling during the outing. The romantic getaway comes just after Schumer wrapped her 65-date "Whore Tour," which had the Trainwreck star spending time away from her loved ones, including her 3-year-old son Gene. Sofia Richie Enjoys Beach Day in St. Barts with Boyfriend Elliot Grainge "I just want to be with him as much as I can," Schumer told PEOPLE in October. "I'm very grateful to be able to work and have time for myself also. But it's brutal. It hurts. I mean, like, there's no way. It's a painful thing." She added: "But gosh, you know, all the clichés are just true. What they say about babies — I'm crazy about him." Schumer and Fisher chose a celebrity-loved destination for their midwinter getaway. The picturesque island of Saint-Barthélemy (more commonly called St. Bart's) is a French-speaking overseas collectivityof France in the Caribbean Sea about 180 miles east of Puerto Rico. It has often served as the backdrop for romantic celeb rendezvous. Sofia Richie and then-boyfriend-now-fiancé Elliot Grainge were spotted there while on a "dreamy" beach day last year, as well as Michael B. Jordan and then-girlfriend Lori Harvey. Cindy Crawford, Jake Gyllenhaal and Kendall Jenner were also recent visitors. St. Barts' Most Exclusive, Celeb-Frequented Resort Is Owned by Pippa Middleton's New In-Laws The island even has notable ties to royalty. The Eden Rock resort hotel is owned by Pippa Middleton's in-laws, David and Jane Matthews, and is a celeb hotspot, drawing its own Hollywood royalty including Tom Hanks, Jessica Alba and Jennifer Lopez.