Amy Roloff to Celebrate One Year of Marriage with Chris Marek on 'Wonderful Amazing Trip' in Italy

Little People Big World star Amy Roloff shared a series of photos from her trip to Italy with friends before joining her husband to celebrate the milestone

By
Published on August 30, 2022 04:51 PM
amy-roloff-chris-marek.jpg
Amy Roloff and Chris Marek . Photo: TLC

Amy Roloff and Chris Marek are celebrating one year of marriage!

The Little People, Big World star, 57, who wed Marek, 60, on August 28, 2021, shared on Instagram that she's in the middle of a multi-part vacation in Italy, first traveling with her friends, then meeting up with her husband to mark their anniversary.

"A trip to Italy, in the Tuscany area - Cortona - with these wonderful ladies - while our husbands are in Chianti area," she captioned a gallery of photos from the first part of her trip. "Cortona is beautiful. I loved it. Now we're off today to meet up with the guys and hang out in a villa for a few days and then Chris and I are off to Florence for a few days before we head home."

She continued, "A wonderful amazing trip to celebrate our 1st year of marriage. Italy, I hope to be back someday... but our trip isn't over yet."

Roloff and Marek first met at a pool party in 2016 and got engaged three years later in September 2019.

Amy was previously married to her TLC co-star Matt Roloff, but the pair divorced in 2015. They share four children — twins Zach and Jeremy, 32, Molly, 28, and Jacob, 25. Matt has been dating girlfriend Caryn Chandler since 2017.

Last August, Amy and Marek tied the knot at Roloff Farms, a venue solely owned by Matt.

The couple spent their honeymoon in Maui, Hawaii. At the time, Amy shared on her Instagram Story that they "had a great, great time."

"Our wedding day is a special day, but our marriage is a lifetime together," Amy told PEOPLE last November of her wedding. "I'll have the rest of my life with Chris and that makes me smile."

Amy also provided insight on life after their wedding, sharing that "married life is going great."

"Chris and I have known each other for five years, and we've been engaged for a little over two years," she added. "I think it just solidified everything when we got married and said, 'I do.' It just brought it all together and reaffirmed what we already hoped for and knew. And here we are."

