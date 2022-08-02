This Handy Attachment Turns Any Outdoor Umbrella into a Side Table for Your Drinks — and It's on Sale at Amazon
If you've ever been tucked under your shady umbrella enjoying the beach or pool, but realized there's nowhere safe to put down your phone or drink, we feel your pain. It's a small nuisance that can arise more often than you'd ever expect — especially for those who are spending quality time at the beach this summer.
Thankfully, there's an easy solution that's not only practical, but also on sale. This particularly budget-friendly pick is the Ammsun's Beach Umbrella Table Tray, which is currently marked down to just $19 at Amazon.
The compact round table is super easy to use: Simply slide it onto your umbrella and lock it in place at the height you choose, so you can access your drink and other essentials whenever you need to. The tray attachment is adjustable to fit any umbrella with a diameter between 0.98 and 1.5 inches.
Buy It! Ammsun Beach Umbrella Table Tray, $18.98 (orig. $25.50); amazon.com
The tray has two cup holders and two other compartments, perfect for phones, keys, or sunscreen — anything you want to keep close at hand and away from sand. It's made from durable plastic, with a reviewer attesting that it's "sturdy enough to hold drinks and handle movement" while still being easy to clean. They tray also comes with a carrying bag that you can slip in your normal beach bag without taking up much space at all.
This handy device also works well for more than just the beach, as plenty of shoppers are using it poolside on deck umbrellas rather than investing in a pricey, large side table. For a small space or budget, this tray is perfect, taking up no extra space while still offering you the convenience of a table.
Positive reviews are pouring in for this handy tool, with one reviewer calling it the "best beach hack" and noting its "excellent price for the convenience of having a tray attached to the beach umbrella instead of having to lug a separate table with you." One five-star reviewer called it a "game changer for beach families" while another said it "makes me feel like I'm in a resort on vacation somewhere."
Get the Ammsun Beach Umbrella Table Tray while it's still 26 percent off at Amazon to make sure your drinks stay sand-free for good.
