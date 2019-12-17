SANTA CLAUS, INDIANA
It’s all in the name! Here, Santa runs rampant with businesses like Santa’s Candy Castle, Santa’s Stables and the Santa Claus Christmas Store. Each year thousands of Christmas card writers divert their mail through this locale’s post office so it can receive the Santa Claus seal of approval. Local residents get in on the fun by taking turns answering the letters addressed to the big man himself.
FRANKENMUTH, MICHIGAN
The Mitten State’s “Little Bavaria,” this town was founded as a Lutheran mission colony in 1845. Now, Frankenmuth is home to the Bronner’s Christmas Wonderland, the world’s largest Christmas store, and other year round holiday destinations like the Old Christmas Station Museum.
SOLVANG, CALIFORNIA
Michigan has “Little Bavaria” – California has “Little Denmark.” The quaint destination leaves its Christmas lights up all year and is packed with unique specialty shops and tasty Danish treats that make perfect gifts any time, any season.
NORTH POLE, NEW YORK
For the thrill-seeking of the holiday-obsessed, this hamlet of Wilmington, New York, has Santa’s Workshop, a year-round Christmas-themed amusement park. New York’s North Pole also claims to be one of the best places for a white Christmas with a 96 percent chance of snow on Dec. 25, according to weather data.
BETHLEHEM, PENNSYLVANIA
For those interested in knowing more about the historical side of Christmas, this northeast stop is stocked with museums and sites filled with three centuries of Christmas history, including Christmas trees of the past.
MIDLAND, MICHIGAN
Midland might be the merriest place of them all, because it’s where Santa gets schooled. No one is that jolly and bearded naturally – it’s a craft that requires honing. Santas from across the country come to the Charles W. Howard Santa Claus School, the longest continuously running Santa school in the world, and share their favorite festive stories and love for Christmas.
NORTH POLE, ALASKA
Of course Santa’s home base never stops turning out the Christmas cheer. In this suburb of Fairbanks, located 1,400 from the geographical North Pole, Mr. Claus and his reindeer are available year round for visits and photos at his workshop. (A great loophole to know about, if you need to start campaigning for the nice list early.)
CHRISTMAS, FLORIDA
Named for Fort Christmas, not the glittering holiday, this Florida city is still a hot spot for yuletide addicts, even if they will never see snow here.