This 'Extremely Roomy' Softside Carry-On with Pockets and Spinner Wheels Is Up to 46% Off Today

Shoppers say it fits a week’s worth of clothes

Published on April 4, 2023 08:00 PM

Amazon Soft-Side Carry-On Sale TOUT
Photo: People / Reese Herrington

It's about that time of year when your Google tabs consist of flight trackers, dreamy destinations, and proposed itineraries. If the travel bug has hit you, you'll definitely need to stock up on the best travel gear to make all of your summer trips as effortless as possible, and Amazon just slashed the price on a softside carry-on that checks all of the boxes.

Right now, you can score American Tourister's Belle Voyage Softside Luggage for up to 46 percent off, meaning that the popular suitcase can be yours for just $75. With 21 inches of space, the roomy carry-on is designed to maximize your packing power.

The softside luggage is lightweight and practical, plus it has helpful pockets on the outside for organizing and storing smaller items. The soft fabric also means the suitcase is more flexible and able to be compressed or expanded an extra 1.5 inches with a zipper.

American Tourister Belle Voyage Softside Luggage with Spinner Wheels, Black, 21"
Amazon

Buy It! American Tourister Belle Voyage 21-Inch Softside Luggage in Black, $75 (orig. $139.99); amazon.com

The functional bag is easy to maneuver around the airport, too, thanks to a sturdy beveled push button locking handle that's embellished in a chic gold-colored finish. And the bag is designed with sturdy handles in case you need to carry your luggage up a flight of stairs.

Speaking of ease, the Belle Voyage Softside Luggage is equipped with multi-directional spinner wheels that feature holes for airflow, allowing you to move to and from your destination effortlessly.

Packing your clothes is also so simple thanks to interior pockets for holding small clothes, tech, or toiletries. The main compartment contains a strap that can be buckled to keep your clothes locked in place. And you can "easily" fit a week's worth of clothes inside, according to one five-star reviewer.

Others loved how much space the compact bag has: "It's extremely roomy inside without being one of those 30-inch monsters," one person said.

"The suitcase is very spacious and fits a lot, but somehow manages to be pretty lightweight," someone else said of the "stylish" and "sturdy" bag.

Right now, you can score the American Tourister Belle Voyage 21-Inch Softside Luggage for $65 off in black or red. But, if you want something a bit bigger, the 25-inch black suitcase is also marked down to just $75. If you foresee lots of travel in your near future, shop more discounted American Tourister bags below.

American Tourister Belle Voyage Softside Luggage with Spinner Wheels
Amazon

Buy It! American Tourister Belle Voyage 21-Inch Softside Luggage in Red, $86.70 (orig. $139.99); amazon.com

American Tourister Belle Voyage Softside Luggage with Spinner Wheels Checked
Amazon

Buy It! American Tourister Belle Voyage 25-Inch Softside Luggage in Black, $75 (orig. $169.99); amazon.com

