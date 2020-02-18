American Airlines Passenger Whose Seat Was Punched Says Flight Attendant Threatened Her

Wendi Williams, the American Airlines passenger whose video of a passenger behind her punching her seat went viral, is now claiming that her flight attendant gave her a threatening letter.

After Williams brought up the man’s punching to the flight attendant, they “rolled their eyes,” gave the man behind her a complimentary drink, and handed her a “passenger disturbance notice,” she said in a new interview with CNN.

“Notice: YOUR BEHAVIOR MAY BE IN VIOLATION OF FEDERAL LAW,” the letter said, according to the outlet. “You should immediately cease if you wish to avoid prosecution and your removal from this aircraft at the next point of arrival.”

Williams told CNN that “it was shocking.”

“I think the more calm I remained, (the flight attendant) got angrier and more aggravated,” Williams continued. “So she said, ‘I’m not talking to you anymore. I’m done with you,’ or ‘I’m done with this,’ something to that effect, and then handed me this passenger disturbance notice.”

Williams said that the flight attendant then told her that she would be escorted off the aircraft if she said “anything else.”

“Delete the video,” Williams said the flight attendant told her, adding, “I was scared to death.”

Williams first tweeted out the video of her Jan. 31 flight from New Orleans to Charlotte, North Carolina on Feb. 7, saying that she brought her chair out of the reclined position while the man ate his meal, but then leaned it back once more. That’s when the man, who was seated in the last row of the plane, punched the seat “hard” nine times, prompting her to begin filming the incident.

“After much consideration, and exhausting every opportunity for American Airlines to do the right thing, I’ve decided to share my assault, from the passenger behind me, and the further threats, from an American Airline flight attendant,” she wrote. “She offered him a complimentary cocktail!”

In another tweet, she said that the man behind her was “PUNCHING me prior to the video!”

“It was scary and very painful!” she added, saying in another tweet that she has “had extensive neck surgeries – my cervical spine is completely fused, except for C1.”

American Airlines did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment on Williams’ latest claims on Tuesday, but last week told PEOPLE that they are aware of the incident and are “looking into the issue.”

“We are aware of a customer dispute that transpired on American Eagle flight 4392, operated by Republic Airways on January 31,” a spokesperson for American Airlines said. “The safety and comfort of our customers and team members is our top priority, and our team is looking into the issue.”