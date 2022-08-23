American Airlines Holds All-Black Female Flight in Honor of 'Trailblazer' Bessie Coleman

American Airlines is saluting Bessie Coleman with an All-Black female crew!

On Friday, American Airlines celebrated the 100th anniversary of Bessie earning her pilot license in 1921, making her the first Black woman to do so.

Bessien's great niece Gigi Coleman flew on an American Airlines flight from Dallas-Fort Worth to Phoenix, and the airline commemorated the moment with an all-Black woman crew, dubbed the Bessie Coleman Aviation All-Stars. The crew included the pilots, Flight Attendants, Cargo team members and the aviation maintenance technician, the airline said in a release.

"She bravely broke down barriers within the world of aviation and paved the path for many to follow," American Airlines said of Bessie.

In a tribute video shared by the airline, Gigi said she is "grateful for American Airlines to give us the opportunity to highlight my great aunt's accomplishments in the field of aviation."

"Bessie Coleman was such an advocate. And today we all are Bessie Coleman," said Dr. Sheila L. Chamberlain, the National Chair of the Bessie Coleman Aviation All-Stars. "Her dream has been fulfilled. From the bottom up, African-American women are doing it in the field of aviation and aerospace.

Dallas Fort-Worth Captain Beth Powell said she is "beyond thrilled" that she is "inspiring young girls, young girls of color to see the various roles that these women play in every aspect to make this flight possible."

Cheryl Gaymon, a flight attendant of 55 years, added that she is "blown away" after being on her first ever flight with a Black female crew.

"Bessie Coleman, as you've heard, was a trailblazer for our industry. And we're a stronger airline today because of her accomplishments," said Jim Moses, the VP of DFW Operations. "She made way for some of our most accomplished aviation professionals. That's why this honorary flight today is so important. From the flight crew to the agents, the ground crew, to the mechanics, all team members operating this flight are Black females."

After American aviation schools denied her admission because she was a Black female, Bessie learned French and headed to France in the early 1900s. She officially received her pilot's license from the Federation Aeronautique International, making her the first American to get an international pilot's license in France.

Bessie died on April 30, 1926, during a test flight with another pilot in Jacksonville, Florida. She was 34.