American Airlines Holds All-Black Female Flight in Honor of 'Trailblazer' Bessie Coleman

Bessie Coleman became the first Black woman to earn a pilot's license in 1921

By
Published on August 23, 2022 06:11 PM

American Airlines is saluting Bessie Coleman with an All-Black female crew!

On Friday, American Airlines celebrated the 100th anniversary of Bessie earning her pilot license in 1921, making her the first Black woman to do so.

Bessien's great niece Gigi Coleman flew on an American Airlines flight from Dallas-Fort Worth to Phoenix, and the airline commemorated the moment with an all-Black woman crew, dubbed the Bessie Coleman Aviation All-Stars. The crew included the pilots, Flight Attendants, Cargo team members and the aviation maintenance technician, the airline said in a release.

"She bravely broke down barriers within the world of aviation and paved the path for many to follow," American Airlines said of Bessie.

Bessie Coleman
George Rinhart/Corbis via Getty

In a tribute video shared by the airline, Gigi said she is "grateful for American Airlines to give us the opportunity to highlight my great aunt's accomplishments in the field of aviation."

"Bessie Coleman was such an advocate. And today we all are Bessie Coleman," said Dr. Sheila L. Chamberlain, the National Chair of the Bessie Coleman Aviation All-Stars. "Her dream has been fulfilled. From the bottom up, African-American women are doing it in the field of aviation and aerospace.

Dallas Fort-Worth Captain Beth Powell said she is "beyond thrilled" that she is "inspiring young girls, young girls of color to see the various roles that these women play in every aspect to make this flight possible."

Cheryl Gaymon, a flight attendant of 55 years, added that she is "blown away" after being on her first ever flight with a Black female crew.

"Bessie Coleman, as you've heard, was a trailblazer for our industry. And we're a stronger airline today because of her accomplishments," said Jim Moses, the VP of DFW Operations. "She made way for some of our most accomplished aviation professionals. That's why this honorary flight today is so important. From the flight crew to the agents, the ground crew, to the mechanics, all team members operating this flight are Black females."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

After American aviation schools denied her admission because she was a Black female, Bessie learned French and headed to France in the early 1900s. She officially received her pilot's license from the Federation Aeronautique International, making her the first American to get an international pilot's license in France.

Bessie died on April 30, 1926, during a test flight with another pilot in Jacksonville, Florida. She was 34.

Related Articles
American Airlines
Woman Hit with Largest FAA Fine Ever After Allegedly Threatening, Assaulting Flight Attendant
Alizee Middleton and James Middleton attend the switch on of Bulgari's iconic Serpenti Christmas lights at its flagship boutique with a star studded party in conjunction with Save The Children, on November 12, 2021 in London, England
James Middleton and Alizee Thevenet's Relationship Timeline
Oklahoma Couple's 7-Mile High Marriage Credit: Jeremy Salda and Pam Patterson Salda
Couple Marries on Plane 7 Miles Above Ariz. After Las Vegas Flight Drama: 'Your Co-Pilot Through Life'
Olympians Wheaties Boxes
Breakfast of Champions! Legendary Olympians Who've Been Honored on Wheaties Boxes
Katy Perry holds up a ceremonial key to the Las Vegas Strip during a ceremony where she also received a proclamation of June 8 as Katy Perry Day at Resorts World Las Vegas
Katy Perry Is Honored in Vegas, Plus Keke Palmer, Jennifer Lopez, Ariana DeBose & Zendaya and More
After 2 Planes Fall Out of the Sky — Killing Hundreds — New Kennedy-Helmed Documentary Investigates Why
2 Planes Fall Out of the Sky — Killing Hundreds — and New Documentary Investigates How
Justin Hartley, Sofia Pernas 5th Edition of Filming Italy Sardegna Festival, Cagliari, Italy - 09 Jun 2022
Justin Hartley Steps Out in Italy, Plus Doja Cat, Busy Philipps, Tyra Banks and More
AA plane
YouTubers Kicked Off American Flight After One Hides Under First-Class Seat, Says Passenger
Dua Lipa performs in concert during Primavera Sound Festival
Dua Lipa Defies Gravity in Spain, Plus Naomi Watts, MGK & Megan Fox, Gwen Stefani and More
Carole Hopson, 54, Starts Initiative to Enroll 100 Black Women in Flight School
Black Female Pilot Starts Initiative to Enroll 100 Black Women in Flight School
Rosa Louise McCauley Parks (1913-2005), American Civil Rights activist. Booking photo taken at the time of her arrest for refusing to give up her seat on a Montgomery, Alabama, bus to a white passenger on 1 December 1955.
Rosa Parks, Carter G. Woodson & More Notable Black History Month Figures to Celebrate This Week
Kendall Jenner
17 of the Ultimate Celebrity Horse Girls
asd
Celebrities Who've Died in 2022
Girls Changing the world
PEOPLE's Girls Changing the World in 2021
Malcolm X
Notable Moments in Black History to Observe This Week, from Toni Morrison's Birthday to Malcolm X's Assassination
Irma Garcia, Xavier Lopez, Amerie Jo Garza
Texas School Shooting: What We Know About the Victims