American Airlines Flight Diverted to Kansas City After Passenger Displayed 'Erratic Behavior'

The “unruly passenger” was subdued by the flight crew and fellow passengers on the cross-country flight, the airline said

An American Airlines flight from Los Angeles to Washington D.C. was diverted to Kansas City on Sunday due to "an unruly passenger displaying erratic behavior" onboard the plane, the airline confirmed.

The passenger "was ultimately subdued by our crew and with the help of other passengers" according to the airline's statement obtained by PEOPLE.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) also confirmed to PEOPLE that the plane landed safely around 2:05 p.m. in Kansas City after "the crew reported a passenger disturbance on board."

Fellow passenger Mouaz Moustafa posted a series of tweets about the incident on Sunday.

"Flight AA1775 from LA to DC just did an emergency landing in Kansas after a near disaster when one passenger attempted to open the plane door mid flight," he wrote. "Other passengers and flight attendants subdued and had to use force to disable the individual. Now in Kansas waiting for FBI."

He later added that FBI agents had boarded the plane after "a flight attendant used a coffee pot to strike a middle aged man multiple times who was attempting to open the plane door."

The FBI Kansas City said in a statement that the passenger was "taken into custody" and the investigation into the incident is ongoing.

American Airlines added, "We're grateful to our crew members, who are consistently dedicated to the safety and care of our customers and who handled the circumstances with the utmost skill and professionalism."