American Airlines, British Airways Named Among Worst Flight Options, New Survey Says

A new survey of fliers’ biggest travel concerns has definitively placed some airlines on the “standby” list for better feedback.

In a recent report from the U.K.’s Which? Travel, 6,500 plane passengers were polled on their trips and interactions with their chosen airlines, spanning areas of concern like customer service, seat comfort, punctuality and cabin environment, among other criteria.

The results, as reported by CNN, placed both American Airlines and British Airways toward the bottom of the rankings when it comes to long-haul flights.

British Airways took hits in categories like seat comfort, food and drink quality, and monetary value for services, while American Airlines was stuck with a 48 percent overall rating, landing it at the bottom of the pack for long-haul airlines.

Representatives from American Airlines and British Airways did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

In response to the published survey, a spokesperson for American Airlines told CNN that there is “always room for improvement.”

“American Airlines takes customer feedback very seriously, and we were disappointed to see the findings of the Which? survey, based on the experiences of 53 customers,” the spokesperson said. “However, we recognize there is always room for improvement and we will continue to strive to deliver an excellent service that cares for our customers on life’s journey.”

Disputing the findings, British Airways said in a statement to the news outlet that its internal data says otherwise about passenger experiences.

“Our own data shows customer satisfaction scores have increased, and continue to increase, as we deliver our £6.5 billion ($8.4 billion) investment for customers on new aircraft, new food, new lounges and new technology,” said the airline in a statement.

Rory Boland, an editor for Which? Travel, told CNN urged travelers to weigh their many options when buying plane tickets.

“Year after year, the same culprits continue to sink to new lows, yet for many of us there is a choice,” said Boland. “You don’t have to keep booking with an airline that has let you down — or one that you loved for years but has slipped in quality.”

Several airlines got glowing reviews in the survey, including Jet2 for short-haul flights, and airliners like Singapore Airlines, Emirates and Virgin Atlantic placing highly in long-hauls.