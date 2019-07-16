5 Seriously-Discounted Travel Essentials on Amazon Right Now — All Under $100

Image zoom Amazon

Summer is here, and whether you’re getting ready for a European getaway or heading to the beach for the weekend, traveling and staying organized while looking stylish is totally possible (even if it doesn’t always feel that way). And it’s all thanks to these five essential travel accessories from Amazon that won’t put a dent in your wallet. Because who needs to spend an entire paycheck on travel accessories when you can save big on Amazon, and instead put that money towards your next vacation? Believe us, your wallet will thank you!

From a gorgeous hard case spinner luggage set that’s on sale for just $85 to an under-$20 makeup travel case that will keep all of your beauty products safe and organized to a slim travel backpack that’s the perfect carry-on size for just $44, you’re not going to want to miss out on these under-$100 travel finds during the final hours of Amazon Prime Day. We suggest you hurry, though, because Amazon Prime Day 2019 ends tonight, July 16 at 11:59 p.m. PT — and these deals are way too good to pass up.

Buy It! AmazonBasics Hardside Spinner Luggage Multi-Piece Set, $84.47 (orig. $129.99); amazon.com

Buy It! MONSTINA Professional Travel Makeup Bag, $15.99 with coupon applied in shopping cart (orig. $18.99); amazon.com

Buy It! AmazonBasics 4 Piece Packing Travel Organizer Cubes Set, $19.99 (orig. $22.99); amazon.com

Buy It! TSA Approved Uerstar 3oz Leak Proof BPA-Free Silicone Travel Bottles 6-Pack, $9.33 (orig. $12.99); amazon.com

Buy It! AmazonBasics Slim Carry On Travel Backpack, $44.19 (orig. $55.24); amazon.com