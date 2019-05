8 Awesome, All-Inclusive Resorts that You Don't Need a Passport to Visit

At this luxury ranch in Clark, Colorado, guests can stay in an upscale cabin or a lodge room and receive three meals per day, plus wine, beer and soda as part of their room rate. Travelers can also go horseback riding for no additional charge, as well as take part in guided hikes, mountain bike adventures, fly fishing excursions, rock climbing, photography, woodland yoga, paddleboarding on the lake and family-friendly river rafting and kayaking. The resort also offers weekly cooking classes and wine tastings as well as programs just for kids, tweens and teen. During the evenings, the entire family can enjoy entertainment like “barn dancing” and musical events. Rates vary based on length of stay and the season. Summer stays last seven nights and begin at $3,895 per person.