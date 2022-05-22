All About the Superyachts Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Are Using at Their Wedding

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Shutterstock (12949832a) Kardashian cruise boat Fatima Kardashians dock for wedding in Portofino, Italy - 21 May 2022 Preparations taking place for Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker intimate wedding ceremony at the Castello Brown fortress in Portofino, Italy.; portofino, ITALY - *PREMIUM-EXCLUSIVE* Kourtney Kardashian shows off her toned bikini body in a string bikini while enjoying some quality time with partner Travis Barker on board a mega yacht ahead of their upcoming wedding in Italy. Kourtney was pictured looking in a great mood as she was seen jet skiing and jumping into the sea with hubby Travis before going to relax on the deck of the yacht where she was treated to a foot massage by her Bae. Travis could be seen giving Kourtney a pat on her behind as she climbed back on to the Regina d'Italia yacht. The couple enjoyed a fun day at sea this afternoon with their kids as Kourntey's sisters arrived into town ahead of her bid day. Pictured: Kourtney Kardashian - Travis Barker BACKGRID USA 20 MAY 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: Cobra Team / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

Credit: Shutterstock ; Cobra Team / BACKGRID