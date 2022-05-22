All About the Superyachts Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Are Using at Their Wedding
Guests at Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's wedding are forgoing hotels for lavish yachts and villa accommodations.
PEOPLE can confirm that superyachts Regina D'Italia and the Fatima, along with a nearby Olivetta villa complex, are where the 50-person wedding party are staying for the big event.
The Regina D'Italia, which was sold by fashion designers Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana in 2019, is a 65m superyacht worth around $50 million, while the Fatima — still currently owned by Dolce & Gabbana — is a slightly smaller vessel, measuring 35m.
According to Yacht Charter Fleet, the Regina D'Italia is set to accommodate up to 14 guests in 7 suites, all designed by Italian design house Codecasa. Not only does the yacht feature an elevator and a swimming pool, but it also has a beauty salon on board.
Fatima can accommodate up to 10 guests, SuperYacht Times reported. The interior was designed by Mauro Micheli, of Officina Italiana Design.
On Saturday, the Kardashian-Jenners and other guests were photographed heading to the Fatima to bring them to the pre-wedding lunch reception at Abbey of San Fruttuoso, which is a small fishing village only reachable by sea or foot.
For the wedding, the two massive yachts were decked out in hundreds of delicate white roses. Since there were so many flowers, they were transported to the yacht via a dedicated boat.
Along with the two yachts, Kardashian and Travis' guests are also staying in the Dolce and Gabbana-owned Olivetta Villa, which features a series of hillside villas that overlook the water in Portofino. The guests' stay is complete with a private direct lift to the complex.
On Saturday, the wedding party changed into their party dresses, arriving at the Portofino port on six Riva tenders. They visited Villa San Bartolomeo, one of the many properties in the complex, for the dinner and party.
The yachts weren't the only accommodations decorated in countless roses: a 300m corridor was filled with specially planted red roses, leading from the entrance of the port elevator to the lush villa.
Since the wedding is taking place in coastal Portofino, naturally there are several boats being used throughout the week. PEOPLE confirms that there are six exclusive wood Riva boats that will bring the party between the superyachts and the mainland. Additionally, there are three smaller boats for tenders, along with more yacht tenders.
For a destination wedding of this scale, it's no surprise that wedding and venue preparations have called for a 200-person team who have been planning for weeks ahead of Kardashian and Barker's special day.
After a Vegas "practice wedding" in April and a legal ceremony in Santa Barbara earlier this month, The Kardashians star, 43, and the drummer, 46, are saying 'I do' once again in Italy. The couple chose to host the ceremony at L'Olivetta, a villa in Portofino owned by Dolce & Gabbana. The reception will take place at 16th century castle, Castello Brown. The couple is also planning a reception in Los Angeles.