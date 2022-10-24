Ever wondered what it would be like to lodge with a ghost? Now's your chance!

Lovers of the paranormal will surely have heard about Colorado's Stanley Hotel, the inspiration for Stephen King's The Shining; and the Night Stalker's rumored hangout, the Hotel Cecil in Downtown L.A. But mega review site Yelp dug through its archive of millions of real hotel guest reports to compile a list of the hotels with the most incidents of supernatural events around the country — many whose scary stories are less widely known.

Here are some under-the-radar stays to book this spooky season — if you dare.

The Marshall House in Savannah, Georgia

YELP

Located in downtown Savannah, the Marshall House offers an immersive stay surrounded by local architecture and culture — with a chilling twist. According to the hotel's official website, which has its own page dedicated to the hotel's haunted happenings, guests have supposedly heard children running down hallways, witnessed sinks turning on by themselves and spotted ghost-like figures on the premises.

After staying at the hotel, one Yelp user couldn't stop raving about its "charm" in a review, but they were also quick to point out that the room felt like it was moving at times. "Wonder if that's something spiritual," they wrote.

For the ultimate haunted experience, the hotel recommends booking a room on the fourth floor as it has the most reported paranormal activity. Guests can also take a local ghost tour to learn more about the roots of the hauntings.

The Cosmopolitan Hotel and Restaurant in San Diego, Calif.

Yelp

This historic Cosmopolitan Hotel dates back to 1827 and is one of the oldest buildings in San Diego County, according to the official website. Decked out with antique decor from the Old West era, the hotel has supposedly harbored a few paranormal oddities throughout the centuries.

In a Yelp review, one user claimed to have heard horses galloping outside at 3 a.m., while multiple users said they woke up suddenly after having "weird" dreams. Another user "begged" to switch rooms after they "instantly felt something strange" upon check-in.

A different review suggested rooms 4, 5, 10 and 11 for bookings, as they are the "most active" in terms of ghost sightings in the hotel.

DeSoto House Hotel in Galena, IL

Yelp

In the heart of downtown Galena lies the local landmark DeSoto House Hotel, which once welcomed historic figures like Abraham Lincoln and Ulysses S. Grant. Established in 1855, the hotel has been home to many strange happenings according to guests who have stayed there.

A former guest advises those seeking a spooky stay to book rooms on the third floor, as people are often heard partying on the phantom floor above (the building only has three levels). They also say that the hallways have a "delightfully sinister curve" leaving guests wondering what, or who, might be waiting for them around the bend.

While the hotel has not confirmed whether it's haunted or not, it does say, "if one listens closely enough, one can hear the DeSoto's rich heritage whispering of historic conversations and music from grand balls of days gone by," on their official website.

Jerome Grand Hotel in Jerome, Arizona

YELP

The Jerome Grand Hotel was once a hospital that dates back to 1926. It was then converted into a hotel in 1996. Once occupied by multiple patients, the eerie place has been described as a "hotbed of spirit activity" by one former guest.

Another user wrote, "I felt like I was being watched" immediately after checking in. They also said the hotel has a photo album on display with spooky figures captured in the background. The map that indicates which rooms are situated in the old hospital wings, like the sanitarium, add to the spookiness.

Multiple Yelp users recommend booking Jerome's ghost tours to get the full history of the haunted hotspots in the Arizona town.

Miami Biltmore Hotel in Miami, Florida

YELP

While it may look like a luxury hotel from the outside, the Miami Biltmore Hotel supposedly hosts various spirits who may have been trapped there since its opening in 1926.

In a detailed review, one former guest said they experienced a number of paranormal oddities without knowing that the hotel is allegedly haunted. They said a strong rose scent would waft into their room and the radio would often change stations on its own. The strangest occurrence was perhaps when the terrace doors started shaking at random.

"While I was in the elevator I met a nice young man who asked me what floor to press," the user wrote. After pressing the ninth floor, the young man said he "woke up in the middle of the night to his bed shaking" in his room on the eighth floor. "He then told me that the hotel was known to be haunted," the user continued.

For more information, check out Yelp's full list of the "Most Haunted Hotels in the U.S."