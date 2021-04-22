Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

The famous family celebrated daughter Luna's fifth birthday and the release of Teigen's mom's cookbook at the exclusive Soneva Jani Resort

All About the Celeb-Favorite Maldives Resort Where Chrissy Teigen & John Legend Just Vacationed

Prepare to feel some wanderlust: Chrissy Teigen and John Legend have returned home after enjoying a family vacation in paradise, and we've got the inside scoop on their luxurious stay.

The Cravings cookbook author, 35, and the EGOT winner, 42, recently took their two kids, daughter Luna, 5, and son Miles, 2, as well as Teigen's mom, Vilailuck "Pepper," on a trip to the Maldives, a remote group of islands in the Indian Ocean known for its coral reefs, pristine resorts and celebrity fans.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The famous family stayed at the exclusive Soneva Jani Resort, PEOPLE can confirm, a five-star favorite of Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk (who honeymooned there), Millie Bobby Brown and more.

The eco-resort is spread across five islets located in the middle of a lagoon in the Noonu Atoll, a ring-shaped island. In order to access the property, guests must take a 45-minute seaplane ride, a 60-minute speedboat ride, or a half-day cruise.

Soneva Jani, Maldives Credit: Richard Waite/Courtesy of Soneva

Jani's 24 jaw-dropping overwater villas, located along a boardwalk reaching out into the ocean, include features like roof decks for stargazing, private infinity pools, gyms, steam rooms and saunas, and retractable roofs.

The Soneva Fushi, another resort from the brand in the Maldives, is also popular with stars — Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner honeymooned there!

Teigen and Legend posted many photos to Instagram throughout their stay at Jani, showing off the turquoise waters and sprawling palm trees, and their infinity pool hangouts and cozy villa living. The family appeared to enjoy a boat ride, playing in the sand, a crab feast and stargazing with a telescope.

They also shared that they celebrated two special occasions on the trip: Luna's fifth birthday and the launch of Teigen's mom's new cookbook, Pepper Thai Cookbook.

To celebrate Luna, Teigen wrote that the family participated in a "scavenger hunt all through the island to get to ZOMBIESSSSS - her dream birthday!" She shared several photos of her daughter in a ruffled lavender dress finding clues on flower vases.

She also shared photos of Luna on the beach, writing alongside the snap, "Thank you for 5 truly perfect years. Our dream daughter. Also props to me and john you're welcome!!!!" Legend posted the same series of photos, writing "Our baby is 5 now," with a crying emoji and a heart.

When it was time to celebrate Pepper's cookbook, the family strung a sign across the villa that read "Congratulations," along with dozens of printed-out photos of Pepper and the family.

Teigen shared a video of her and her mom popping a bottle of bubbly in front of the sign, writing, "Happy cookbook birthday, @pepperthai2!!! I am so proud of you!!!! And jealous - seriously this book is f—g good. your mommy and daddy are looking down with love and pride!"

RELATED VIDEO: Chrissy Teigen Reveals Hilarious Reason She Posts More Photos of Daughter Luna Than Son Miles

Currently, U.S. citizens are permitted to travel to the Maldives amid the Covid-19 pandemic, as long as they present a negative PCR test upon arrival. Tourists are allowed entry without quarantine upon arrival, however, if they contract the virus during their stay they will be required to quarantine for 14 days at their own expense.