All About the 17-Bedroom, $8K-a-Night Airbnb Where the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Stayed in Lake Tahoe

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills are no strangers to high-profile real estate, and the vacation home they stayed in on Wednesday night's episode certainly stood up to their high standards.

"The house that I booked for this trip is huge. It's 17,000 square feet, " Rinna said of the rental in an interview during the episode, noting that she and the ladies needed to get back to nature amid the COVID-19 pandemic. "It's a good home," she later told Beauvais. "It's gorgeous."

The property, which is available to book now on the vacation rental platform for $8,000 per night, is named Sherman Estate, and is set on 15 acres of land. According to the listing, the house can host up to 40 people, thanks to its 17 bedrooms, 18 bathrooms and 24 beds.

In addition to the guest rooms, the property also includes many areas for guests to hang out and entertain — which the Bravo stars certainly took advantage of during their stay. A movie theater, game room, wet bar and indoor pool were all at their disposal, as well as a hot tub and fireplace overlooking the famous lake on the rooftop.

"This might be the best view I've ever seen from a house," Minkoff remarked of the view from the roof deck.

The luxurious home certainly comes with a hefty price tag, but it also seems to be in high demand. As of Friday afternoon, the property appeared to be booked solid through late October 2021 — so if you want to host your own glamorous girls getaway, you better plan ahead.

The next two episodes of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills will also take place at Sherman Estate, as the cast gets up to more antics in Lake Tahoe.

Straddling the border of California and Nevada, Lake Tahoe has long been a popular vacation destination for the rich and famous — and for good reason. Not only is it a relatively short trip from L.A. and Las Vegas, it's also got stunning scenery, luxurious accommodations and plenty of things to do in all four seasons (think: sandy beaches and snowy ski resorts). Check out our gallery of all the stars vacationing in Lake Tahoe.