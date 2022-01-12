Inside Summer House Stars Kyle Cooke & Amanda Batula's Honeymoon in St. John: 'Long Overdue'

The reality stars, who exchanged vows in September, jetted off to the US Virgin Islands for a four-day getaway

Kyle Cooke and Amanda Batula have just returned home from the honeymoon of their dreams in St. John in the U.S. Virgin Islands — and PEOPLE got all the exclusive details on their romantic getaway!

The Bravo stars, who have appeared on both Summer House and Winter House, finally had the opportunity this month to jet off on a honeymoon to celebrate their nuptials, which took place in September at an outdoor ceremony in New Jersey. Despite their busy schedules, they couldn't refuse a four-day trip to the tropical locale, where they were treated to the Honeymoon Package at the Westin St. John Resort & Villas, courtesy of RED Hospitality and Leisure.

"Newlywed life has been great but we haven't had a minute to go on a single vacation or take a day off because of Loverboy's expansion," Cooke, 39, tells PEOPLE exclusively, referencing the sparkling hard tea company the couple co-created with their costar, Carl Radke. "So this was long overdue."

To kick off the trip, the pair chartered a private speedboat to take them between islands as they sipped champagne and swam in the turquoise water along the way.

Cooke says this was their favorite part of the entire trip, sharing, "Seeing and learning about different bays, snorkeling in one and [going to] a swim-up taco bar called Lime Out at another… it was an all-out amazing day."

They also got a sweet surprise when a wild sea turtle popped in and started swimming with them — another one of their favorite moments during the vacation.

Later that night, Cooke says they engaged in the most romantic portion of the honeymoon: "A sunset sail to Lovango Resort and Beach Club for drinks and dinner." The resort is located on ​​ the exclusive island of Lovango, where the pair enjoyed sunset views overlooking the water.

The next day, the couple took a boat ride out to the aptly named Honeymoon Beach, which sits between two coral reefs on the Caneel Bay Peninsula within Virgin Islands National Park. There, they dined on hors d'oeuvres and sipped cocktails while taking in the natural beauty.

To cap off the trip, Cooke surprised Batula, 30, with a two-hour sunset sail aboard a Cruz Bay Watersports catamaran.

Batula shared some snaps to Instagram of herself soaking up the sun on the beach, dressed in a tie-dye string bikini and a floppy sun hat. "Thriving," she captioned the series of photos, tagging Honeymoon Beach as the location.

Batula and Cooke got engaged in 2018 and were originally supposed to wed in September 2020, but had to postpone the ceremony due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

They finally tied the knot during an intimate outdoor ceremony at Batula's home on September 25. The two exchanged vows in front of several of their Summer House costars, including Paige DeSorbo and Radke, who served as a bridesmaid and groomsman, respectively.

The New York Post's Page Six reported that Lindsay Hubbard, Danielle Olivera, Luke Gulbranson, and Ciara Miller were also in attendance, as well as former Summer House star Everett Weston and Southern Charm cast members Craig Conover and Austen Kroll.