All About Palmetto Bluff, Justin and Hailey Bieber’s Wedding Location in South Carolina

Wedding bells are ringing in Palmetto Bluff, South Carolina!

After one year of wedded bliss, Justin and Hailey Bieber are getting married (again!) this weekend, and the celebration is expected to be far more extravagant than their last.

The pair, who secretly tied the knot at a New York City courthouse last September, are now having a bigger religious ceremony with friends and family in the low-country island town of Bluffton (of which Palmetto Bluff is a historic district), a source tells PEOPLE. The location came as a surprise to many, as Justin, who was born and raised in Ontario, Canada, and Hailey, who grew up in New York, don’t seem to have any personal ties to the area.

The couple’s save-the-dates indicate that they’re marrying on Monday, September 30, with festivities planned for the days before, according to TMZ.

The location of the Biebers’ ceremony is expected to be the Montage Palmetto Bluff, a luxury resort within the Palmetto Bluff community. The resort is a popular spot for weddings, and features two chapels, two ballrooms and multiple “lawns” overlooking the Maya River, perfect for hosting a scenic reception.

Justin has frequented other Montage resorts in the past and feels comfortable there, a source tells PEOPLE. “The Montage has long been like a second home to Justin,” the insider said, referring to the hotel’s Laguna Beach, California, location, where the singer has previously spent time.

The Montage Palmetto Bluff resort opened in 2016, making it a relatively new addition to the historic destination, which was home to 21 Antebellum plantations.

Sources in Palmetto Bluff tell PEOPLE that the entire hotel has been rented out for the duration of the expected event, from Sunday, September 29 through Tuesday, October 1, and will be closed to the public.

Many of the hotel’s restaurants, River House, Cole’s, Buffalo’s and Octagon will all be closed on certain dates to accommodate the event, and members will have to register any guests visiting over the three day period in advance so they can be issued special security passes to access the property.

The town of Palmetto Bluff, a community along the South Carolina coast near the Georgia border, has been described as one of the South’s best-kept secrets.

According to Coastal Living, which named it one of their “20 Best Places to Live” in 2017, the 20,000-acre community is a mix of both natural beauty and Southern charm.

It’s home to sprawling golf courses, gorgeous houses surrounded by live oak trees draped in Spanish moss, romantic beaches, and a river full of yachts. The permanent population is estimated at only 200 people.

The balmy seaside destination sees average temperatures in the 90s in the summer, but highs dip to 77-85 in September and October, according to the NOAA.

The average home price in the desirable enclave in 2017 was a sky high $1.2 million in 2017, per Coastal Living.

Justin and Hailey have already been celebrating, ahead of their arrival in South Carolina.

A source told PEOPLE that Hailey’s pal Kendall Jenner and a small group of girlfriends threw her a bachelorette on Wednesday in advance of the Southern wedding, which started with a dinner at Ysabel in Los Angeles and continued at night club Delilah.

Hailey shared a photo on Instagram on Wednesday showing her partying with pals. In the picture, she wore a white strapless dress from Oh Polly, with a matching white handbag and a veil.

Baldwin’s sister, Alaia Baldwin Aronow, also shared photos from the night on Instagram, posting a photo hugging Hailey with the caption, “Let the games begin 💍💕💍💕.”