Alicia Keys Conquers Fears on Family Ski Trip: 'It Forces You to Live on YOUR Edge'

The singer welcomed 2023 by hitting the slopes with her family

By
Natalia Senanayake
Natalia Senanayake

Published on January 6, 2023 05:31 PM
Alicia Keys Ski Trip
Photo: Alicia Keys/instagram, Gotham/GC Images

Alicia Keys is sharing some important lessons from her family ski trip.

In an Instagram post on Friday, the "No One" singer, 41, shared picturesque snaps and videos from her winter getaway with her husband of 12 years, Swizz Beatz, and their blended family. In the caption, Keys got transparent with her followers about the skills she's gained from learning how to ski.

"I never thought I wanted to ski, I grew up in New York!! Who wants to go somewhere to be COLD!!!!???🥶🥶❄️❄️❄️❄️," she wrote alongside a photo of her hugging her younger brother, Cole Cook.

The Grammy-award-winning musician continued: "But now that I tried it, what I love about it is… it forces you to live on YOUR edge, to overcome your fears of falling, of failing. It teaches me to lean into the direction of the fall. When I do I'm actually more stable and stronger than I ever believed I could be."

"I wish this for all of us this year! That we're unafraid to fall," she closed the caption. "That we live on the edge and find out how powerful we actually are."

In another video in the post, the singer showed off the scenic, snow-covered mountains as Earth, Wind & Fire's "Keep Your Head to the Sky" played in the background.

Swizz Beatz, whose real name is Kasseem Daoud Dean, also shared photos from the holiday trip on Instagram, including a family photo with "Happy New Years From the Dean Team" written in red text over it.

The photo featured his and Keys' two sons, Egypt, 12, and Genesis, 8, along with his son Naseem, whom he shares with ex-wife Mashonda Tifrere. His older daughter, Nicole, and son Prince Nasir from a different marriage were also pictured.

Alicia Keys Ski Trip
Alicia Keys/instagram

While Keys has said she loves being a mom, the singer opened up to PEOPLE about the importance of finding balance between parenting and her busy career as a musician.

"Everything with me is about wellness," Keys revealed to PEOPLE last year. "That's what all of this is about, taking the everyday and turning it into a small bit of a ritual so that you can have a moment for yourself."

She continued: "Getting back into my journaling really opened a space for me, and it made me become more creative too because I was kind of stuffing that down," adding that she really appreciates daily rituals that help her connect with her "inner voice."

