Alex Trebek Donated 62 Acres of Land to Los Angeles for a Park Years Before His Death

Alex Trebek made a lasting impact on Los Angeles years before his death — and you can still experience it today.

Trebek, who died of cancer at age 80 earlier this month, donated 62 acres of land in the Hollywood Hills to the city in 1998.

The Trebek Open Space runs into the popular Runyon Canyon Park and is described by the Mountains Recreation & Conservation authority as "a sunny, well-established network of fire roads" that "provide trails for hikers, mountain bikers, and equestrians."

After the Jeopardy! host died on November 8, the Laurel Canyon Land Trust reminded fans of the park with a tribute on Facebook.

"Today Alex Trebek passed away. Did you know that he was generous conservationist in addition to being a famous game show host? He donated 62 acres of land in the Santa Monica Mountains in Nichols Canyon to create the Trebek Open Space," the Facebook post stated.

Image zoom Trebek Open Space | Credit: California Parks Department

"This was not only a gift to urban Angelinos who thirst for open space and outdoor activity, but a gift to native animals such as our local Mountain Lions that require large amounts of open space in order to survive, and a gift to future generations who will have to reckon with climate change in the years to come," the statement continues. "Thank you Alex Trebek and may you Rest in Peace."

The television personality's conservation efforts didn't end with the park — he also supported a nonprofit that worked to keep musk oxen (his favorite animal) alive for years.

Trebek worked with the Musk Ox Development Corporation, an organization based on the Musk Ox Farm in Palmer, Alaska, that raises and cares for the animals, which became endangered in the 1950s due to a high demand for their meat and wool.

Trebek gave back in several other ways, as well.