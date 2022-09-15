This Over-the-Top Club Inside Vegas's Allegiant Stadium Has Welcomed Alex Rodriguez, Tyga and More

Here's what it's like inside the celeb-favorite venue known as the Wynn Field Club

By
Lanae Brody
Lanae Brody

Senior Reporter Emerging Content, PEOPLE

Published on September 15, 2022 10:53 AM
Wynn Field Club Table Presentation
Photo: Danny Mahoney

An exclusive gathering spot inside Las Vegas's Allegiant Stadium is attracting major stars, and for good reason.

The Wynn Field Club, a more than 10,000-square-foot, field-level club that encompasses the entire northern end zone of the Las Vegas Raiders' home turf has welcomed celebrities like Alex Rodriguez, Tyga, Floyd Mayweather, Josephine Skriver and more.

"Wynn Field Club is the first of its kind in stadium entertainment," Vice President of Wynn Nightlife, Pauly Freedman, tells PEOPLE exclusively of the hot spot, which has four bars and 39 televisions as well as bottle service. [It's] an all-around, immersive, celebratory nightlife experience."

Marshmello Plays Halftime Show inside Wynn Field Club
Danny Mahoney

And the venue isn't just for sports fans, it's also open for major music events, of which there have already been a few.

"It makes for a prime vantage point for an incredible experience and all those Instagram-worthy shots for stage productions like BTS and The Weeknd. Guests can expect to get that Vegas, VIP experience," says Freedman.

Hip Hop Superstar, Tyga, Attends the Las Vegas Raiders Game at Wynn Field Club inside Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Dec. 26
Danny Mahoney

Of course that one-of-a-kind experience comes with a sizable price tag: Entry to the club for football games starts around $500, according to the venue's website.

The food is just as over the top as the rest of the Field Club experience: Offerings include a pirate ship made of sushi, a shellfish tower and 40 oz porterhouse steaks. For desert, there's a chocolate football-shaped ice cream sundae.

new facility inside Raiders new stadium

And in true Vegas form, just because the game or show is over, doesn't mean the fun has to stop. The venue lets the lights come up and quickly transforms into an all-out after party, "and you never know what Wynn Nightlife headliner might show up," Freedman says. "We've had Diplo play a football game after party and Marshmello played a half-time performance with a slew of celebrities in attendance."

