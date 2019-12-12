Image zoom RyanJLane/Getty

Want to board your holiday flight early this year? Break out a festive sweater!

On Tuesday, Alaska Airlines announced that they would offer priority boarding to any passengers wearing a holiday sweater, meaning anyone sporting festive gear can get on their flight early. The only catch? The offer is only available on one day — National Ugly Sweater Day, on Dec. 20.

The one-day promotion is valid on any Alaska or Horizon Air flights on Dec. 20. Flyers are encouraged to post photos and videos of their holiday sweaters on social media by using the hashtags #iFlyAlaska and #UglySweaterDay.

“We know holiday travel can be stressful for some, which is why we’ve made sure flying with the ‘merrier carrier’ this time of year is an experience that brings nonstop joy to all our guests,” Natalie Bowman, Alaska Airlines’ managing director of marketing and advertising said in a press release. “We love going above and beyond to make your trip memorable; celebrating Ugly Sweater Day is just another way we’re making the holidays a priority.”

The holiday sweater promotion is just one of the ways Alaska Air is celebrating the festive season this year.

The airline is also getting into the spirit with a holiday-themed plane called the “Snowplane,” which will fly throughout the winter. Their flights will also feature festive decor and boarding music, as well as free holiday movies for flyers. (The airline also sells its own themed holiday sweaters and other merch.)

The Alaska Lounge also offers wintery beverages like snowflake sprinkled lattes and peppermint mochas, and will have a special hot toddy cocktail available on National Ugly Sweater Day.

This isn’t the first time the airline has offered perks to its patrons who show some holiday cheer. In early November, Alaska offered priority boarding to any passenger holding a red holiday cup from Starbucks, a fellow Seattle-based brand.