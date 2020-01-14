Alaska Airlines Flight Forced to Turn Around After Faulty Signal Indicates an Open Door on Plane

Image zoom Getty

A flight across California had to return to the airport on Sunday when a faulty caution sensor went off in the cockpit mid-flight.

The SkyWest Airlines regional flight, which was operated by Alaska Airlines, had to turn around and land at San Jose International Airport during a flight that was destined for San Diego, Alaska Airlines spokesperson Ray Lane told PEOPLE in a statement.

Lane said that shortly after Flight 3467 departed San Jose at 4:53 p.m. local time, a caution light illuminated in the cockpit, indicating a faulty sensor had been found.

RELATED: Commercial Flights Rerouted Away From Middle East Amid U.S. and Iran Tensions

Due to the safety protocol, the captain decided to turn the flight around, Lane said. No door had been reported open and there was never an issue with the aircraft door, he added.

Once the plane touched down safely at San Jose International Airport at 5:35 p.m. local time, it was serviced by maintenance and cleared for its next departure, Lane said.

According to KTVU-TV, emergency vehicles are seen on the runway standing by for the aircraft’s landing as a safety precaution.

Opening an aircraft door while the plane is in the air is essentially impossible due to the difference in air pressure inside and outside the plane, but that hasn’t stopped plenty of people from trying for a variety of reasons. On a recent British Airways flight, a passenger who was having a panic attack tried to open the plane door. In July, a first-time flyer reportedly mistook the exit for the restroom and tried to pull open the hatch at 30,000 feet.