Alaska Airlines is kicking off the holiday season with a pretty sweet deal: all passengers traveling with a Starbucks holiday cup will get priority boarding from Nov. 7-10.

To take advantage of the buzzy promotion between the Seattle-based brands and longtime partners, be sure to arrive on time if you’re traveling on the airline this weekend — boarding begins 40 minutes before departure.

Even if passengers finish their beverage while waiting to board, the holiday cup (including reusable ones) will still get them priority boarding. However, it won’t let them skip the line entirely; first-class passengers and those with frequent flyer status will still board first.

And if sipping a Starbucks Peppermint Mocha — or any drink in one of the coffee giant’s iconic holiday cups — while boarding early isn’t enough of a treat, Alaska also announced that some lucky travelers on select flights might find some more Starbucks goodies on their seats.

The airline added that certain Starbucks locations, including those at San Francisco, Atlanta and Minneapolis airports, will offer holiday cup sleeves instead, as they are trying out new compostable cups.

The promotion was announced one day after Starbucks released their festive new selection of holiday cups on Nov. 6, which come in four designs: Polka Dots, Merry Dance, Merry Stripes and Candy Cane Stripe.

Here’s to keeping some holiday cheer in your travel plans!