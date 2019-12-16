This airport put a funny — and informative — twist on decking the halls!

As the final countdown to Christmas begins, even airports are spreading some cheer with elaborate decorations and displays. The Vilnius Airport in Lithuania, for example, felt the holidays were the perfect time to remind travelers about safety regulations in a very crafty way.

Instead of bringing in a classic Christmas tree, workers at the airport designed their own out of prohibited items confiscated from travelers’ carry-on luggage by airport security.

“With the winter travel season well under way, the Aviation security officers at Vilnius Airport opted for an unusual take on the Christmas classic, aiming to send an educational message on the importance of aviation security,” the airport wrote on LinkedIn.

“Using items that are prohibited to carry in hand luggage and which were taken away from passengers during screening, the lads at the Aviation security unit of Lithuania’s main airport created a truly unique educational masterpiece,” it continues. “With knives, scissors, lighters, blades and all other sorts of dangerous goods on it — this Christmas tree has it all.”

Sure enough, the base of the tree seems to be made entirely out of scissors — while pocket knives, lighters, and even toy guns and bullet cases fill the role of colorful ornaments. Atop the tree sits a star made out of what appear to be cheese knives.

According to the BBC, the tree stands 5 ft. tall and took over two weeks to complete.

The airport hopes that their tree will serve as a good reminder for travelers to double check their luggage before arriving at the airport, as this time of year can become quite busy.

“So if you don’t want your personal, yet prohibited, belongings to land on next year’s Christmas tree — better check out the baggage requirements before you pack for your next flight,” the airport wrote. “Safe travels!”