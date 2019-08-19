One airport employee brought a whole new meaning to bad customer service.

A June incident captured by security cameras shows a Greater Rochester International Airport security worker handing passenger Neal Strassner an unidentifiable object as he passes through the airport metal detector.

The small item was a handwritten note inside which she’d written “You ugly!!!” The action resulted in the worker being fired, according to the Associated Press.

In the nearly 2-minute clip of airport security footage that Strassner obtained through a Freedom of Information Act request and posted to YouTube on Aug. 14, the airport employee can be seen writing a note on a piece of cardboard that she ripped off from a tissue box.

After passing the note, she turns around around to face Strassner several times and even talks to him at one point. He explained the interaction in the description box of his YouTube video.

“As I was recently traveling through Rochester NY airport, a security guard passed me a random insulting note,” Strassner wrote. “Around 40 seconds in the video she appears to reach off screen and get a note from somewhere who knows if she created this one or someone else off screen.”

“After that she hands me the note, I walk off toward my gate not really caring but she then calls to me as I’m leaving and yells” You gonna open the note?” So I do and she bursts out laughing as you can see in the video.”

The passenger also wrote that he notified the worker’s supervisors about the incident when he returned to Rochester, and that she was employed by a security company the GRIA uses in place of TSA.

GRIA did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.