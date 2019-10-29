An American Airlines passenger who thought her suitcase had been lost in transit, rediscovered her belongings in an unlikely place — for sale on Facebook Marketplace.

Kinley Rice of Oklahoma says nearly $1,000-worth of items went missing from her luggage after a flight out of Tulsa. Among the disappeared items were jeans, sweaters, leggings from Lululemon and a brand-new Patagonia jacket.

“I felt violated,” Rice told local news outlet KJRH, mostly worried about her personal information written on the luggage tag being in someone else’s hands. “I was just so uncomfortable because I didn’t know who had my information. I didn’t know who could contact me. You know, anybody can find you through your phone number. So that was scary.”

Rice happened to be scrolling through Facebook when she found what looked to be the exact same Patagonia jacket she’d lost listed for sale. She matched the numbers on her original receipt to the jacket’s tag, which was visible in the photo, and identified the seller through some social media sleuthing.

According to KJRH, she discovered that the individual who was trying to sell the item works in the Tulsa International Airport baggage services, and is an employee of Piedmont Airlines, a baggage-handling contractor for American.

Dejected by the situation, Rice told KJRH the experience has been frustrating.

“You think you can trust people, you know, when you pay money for them to be responsible for your bag,” she said. “… You know, obviously, your bags are going to get beat up and stuff being thrown around, but your contents inside should all be in there once you reach where you’re going.”

In a statement to PEOPLE, a representative for American Airlines said: “American is very concerned with these allegations. We are investigating this in coordination with Piedmont, and are fully cooperating with authorities.”