Every Major U.S. Airline Canceling Flights to China Amid Deadly Coronavirus Outbreak

Several airlines are taking action amid the rapidly spreading coronavirus outbreak — either reducing or completely halting flights to China as demand to visit the country decreases and the risk of disease increases.

The flu-like virus has killed 170 people, with almost 8,000 cases reported around the world as of Thursday morning, according to The New York Times.

In the U.S., five cases of coronavirus have already been confirmed, Vox reports, and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) raised its travel warning for China to its highest alert, level 3, urging travelers to avoid all nonessential travel to the country.

In response to the outbreak, popular U.S., European and a handful of Asian airlines announced decisions to cut service to and from China — where the illness originated — or to scale back on flights.

American Airlines responded to the “significant decline in demand for travel to and from China” by canceling several routes between Feb. 9 and Mar. 27, a spokesperson told PEOPLE in a statement.

The airline’s flights from Los Angeles International to Shanghai Pudong and Beijing Capital International airports will be on hold in that window. Travelers affected by the blackout will be contacted directly, the AA spokesperson said.

American will, however, continue to fly to Beijing and Shanghai via Dallas/Fort Worth, and will also still fly from L.A. to Hong Kong.

United Airlines, which was the first U.S. airline to cancel flights to China and Hong Kong, ceased flying similar routes, according to NBC News; the airline says it will “continue to monitor” developments. Representatives from United did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

The CDC recommends avoiding nonessential travel to Wuhan, China. As a result, we’ve issued a travel waiver for multiple cities in China. You can change your flight at no cost on our app, by direct messaging us here or calling 1-800-864-8331. Waiver: https://t.co/jDqODm8Y6E — United Airlines (@united) January 25, 2020

Delta is also reducing service to Beijing and Shanghai, according to its website, with Atlanta, Detroit, Los Angeles, and Seattle seeing fewer flights. The modified schedule will decrease Delta’s weekly flights to China from 42 to approximately 21.

American Airlines, United Airlines, and Delta are all offering travel waivers for passengers to change or cancel their trips to China free of charge.

Several international airlines have followed suit and suspended many of their flights as well.

Lufthansa Group, which owns Lufthansa, Swiss and Austrian Airlines, announced on Twitter they would be canceling all flights to and from mainland China until Feb. 9.

After thorough evaluation of the situation about the Corona virus in China and taking into account all available information, Lufthansa Group has decided to cancel all Lufthansa, Swiss and Austrian Airlines flights to and from mainland China until February 09. — Lufthansa (@lufthansa) January 29, 2020

Due to the recent suspension of all group travel from China, we have to cancel our flights to Beijing Daxing and Nanjing until the end of March. Read more: https://t.co/bk6QpxmqDy — Finnair (@Finnair) January 28, 2020

Finnair and Air Canada made similar announcements, notifying passengers that they would be suspending various flights to China.

Air Canada Suspends Flights to Beijing, Shanghai: https://t.co/TUyvgtHEpi

Air Canada suspend ses vols à destination de Beijing et Shanghai : https://t.co/hLoYPrG2L8 — Air Canada (@AirCanada) January 29, 2020

British Airways also made the call to suspend all direct flights to and from mainland China, Fox News reported, and Atlantic Airlines temporarily halted flights from Los Angeles to Shanghai and Beijing.

According to Business Insider, many international airlines are also offering travel waivers for those traveling on flights until the end of February.

Coronavirus is a blanket term for several respiratory illnesses, ranging from the common cold to more severe viruses such as Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS). Symptoms typically include fever, cough, trouble breathing, headache and sore throat. For people who have severe cases, it can turn into pneumonia, SARS, and kidney failure and can result in death, according to the World Health Organization.

The first U.S. case of the coronavirus, which doesn’t have a known treatment, was reported earlier this month. A man in his thirties who had recently traveled to Wuhan, China, and returned to the U.S. on Jan. 15 was diagnosed.

On Wednesday, a plane, chartered by the U.S. government, evacuated 201 Americans from Wuhan, according to CBS News. The passengers completed health exams in China and in Alaska, where the plane stopped to refuel before landing in California, according to USA Today, and all those aboard will be temporarily quarantined.

Following America’s lead, several other countries plan on evacuating citizens from Wuhan, according to the Times, including France, Britain, Canada, Russia, Japan, South Korea, Morocco, Germany, Kazakhstan, the Netherlands, Australia and Myanmar.