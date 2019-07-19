Airline Passenger Scrolls Through TV with His Bare Feet — and the Internet Is Not Impressed

Bet you’ll think twice next time you decide to touch that airline TV to pick out your in-flight entertainment!

A passenger aboard a flight recently caught a man on video scrolling through the electronic device using his bare feet, a sight that has sent germaphobes on Twitter spiraling.

Crime novelist and New York Times best-selling Alafair Burke posted the clip, which was sent to her by a friend who was aboard the flight but doesn’t use social media.

“It belongs on Twitter,” wrote Burke alongside the foot footage.

The video — which also shows the man leaning back in his seat and resting both of his feet on the wall in front of him between touchscreen turns — was quickly spread across the social media platform, where it has received over 10.2 million views.

Commenters haven’t been kind. “This is the most disturbing thing I’ve seen on Twitter,” wrote one critic.

“People leave the house and lose their damn minds,” another added.

My friend who doesn’t have twitter sent this from her flight. It belongs on Twitter. pic.twitter.com/qG6d54V5Dd — Alafair Burke (@alafairburke) July 15, 2019

RELATED: Air France Passenger Takes Off Pants on Flight, While Crew Members Allegedly ‘Shrugged’

While some wondered whether the man onboard suffered from a muscular impairment, which would in turn force him to use his feet instead of his hands, Burke clarified in a follow up post that her friend saw the man “walk on and off the plane, carrying his own bag.”

“He just likes to watch TV with his bare feet,” she tweeted.

No information about which airline both were flying, or where they were traveling was provided.

RELATED: United Flight Hit with ‘Ant-mageddon’ as Bugs ‘Spill Out’ of Suitcase in Overhead Bin, Says Passenger

Image zoom Naomi Campbell

RELATED: Naomi Campbell’s Over-the-Top Airport Routine Includes Face Masks and Lots of Sanitizing Wipes

Burke’s video, and the surrounding outrage, comes days after Naomi Campbell shared a video that garnered attention on social media of her the meticulous cleaning routine she practices every time she flies

The supermodel, 49, posted a video to her YouTube channel documenting every step of the process — which includes putting on disposable plastic gloves and scrubbing down the television, arm rests, tray table, and seatbelt with sanitizing wipes.

“Clean anything you touch. Anything you could possibly touch,” Campbell said in the clip as she disinfects her space. “This is what I do on every plane I get on. I do not care what people think of me. It’s my health and it makes me feel better.”

Her last step before spending her flight face masking? Laying her own personal seat cover on the chair (“They’re hand washed at every hotel I go to,” she explained) before placing a mask over her mouth.

“I will eventually end up sitting like this the whole entire flight. As the plane descends people start coughing and sneezing and the coughing and sneezing makes me… I just can’t,” Campbell said. “This is my protection from people’s coughing and sneezing. I really think this helps me, my little routine.”

Though some fans joked about Campbell’s paranoia at the time, Burke’s video changed things.

“Naomi made some points,” one Twitter user wrote.