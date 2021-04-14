Airbnb Announces New Restrictions for Fourth of July Weekend and Summer Rentals

Guests without a history of positive reviews on Airbnb will not be allowed to make one-night reservations during July 4th weekend

Airbnb has released a new set of guidelines to keep the home-sharing platform's guests and hosts safe as people begin to make plans for summer vacations.

On Monday, the vacation rental company launched the "Summer of Responsible Travel" plan which includes new restrictions on parties and enforces ongoing COVID-19 safety practices.

Under the guidelines, Airbnb announced "tough new rules to ban parties and help prevent events that may disturb neighbors."

Guests who don't have a "history of positive reviews" on the platform will be prohibited from making one-night reservations for entire homes in the U.S. during the Fourth of July weekend.

This rule does not apply to guests who have a history of positive reviews on Airbnb or who already booked their one-night reservations.

The company said they will also "leverage our technology that restricts certain local and last-minute bookings by guests without a history of positive reviews on Airbnb and also block reservations within an expanded radius."

Airbnb will additionally give "superhosts" worried about parties a discount on noise detection devices from Minut, which flags if decibel levels reach a certain level.

Last August, Airbnb implemented a global ban on parties at listings amid the COVID-19 pandemic, including a cap on occupancy at 16, which remains in effect on all future bookings.

The lodging company also noted that it will increase its Community Support staff by 50 percent and elevate its Neighborhood Support Line to include additional languages like Spanish.

Airbnb will continue to enforce its COVID-19 safety practices under the plan, which include "wearing a mask, practicing social distancing, and, for hosts and their teams, abiding by our five-step enhanced cleaning."