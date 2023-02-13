'Phantom of the Opera' Fans Can Book a Stay in Paris' Palais Garnier, Setting of Broadway Musical

The opportunity to stay at the Parisian opera house, built in the 19th century, is being offered through Airbnb

By Melissa Montoya
Published on February 13, 2023 11:44 PM
Opera Airbnb - Credit Thibaut Chapotot Palais Garnier, home of The Phantom of the Opera only on Airbnb https://airbnb.app.box.com/s/xci34bafyx2alkiavoer0a3kvctcresl/folder/192400493586
Photo: Thibaut Chapotot

The Phantom of the Opera may be closing soon on Broadway, but that's not the end of the road for fans of the 1986 musical.

Fans of the show can spend the night in the historic Palais Garnier Opera in Paris, the setting of Gaston Leroux's Le Fantôme de l'Opéra and the subsequent Andrew Lloyd Webber musical, currently playing in London's West End as well as on Broadway in New York City.

Thibaut Chapotot

The stay will take place in the theater's lavishly transformed Box of Honour. Guests will have the opportunity to take in the mysteries and architectural splendor of the Palais Garnier. In addition to sleeping in the Box of Honour, guests will tour the iconic building and visit the real underground lake, "home of the Phantom."

Guests will also experience a private ballet initiation with one of the Opera de Paris Ballet dancers, an exclusive recital performed by the artists of the Paris Opera Academy, a lavish dinner in the Foyer de la Danse, a private and historic dancing rehearsal room behind the stage and a tour of the private dance studios underneath the eaves of the iconic opera building, where guests can enjoy a view of the Paris skyline.

The overnight stay is taking place on July 16 for €37 or just under $40.

Blue Max Media

Travelers hoping to stay at the Palais Garnier may request to book the experience on March 1 at airbnb.com/opera. The maximum occupancy is two people.

The host of the stay is Véronique Leroux, the great-granddaughter of French novelist Gaston Leroux.

"My great-grandfather's classic story has inspired so many people through the years," Véronique said in a press release. "This is the perfect time to honor him and welcome 'phans' [Phantom of the Opera fans] to the famous setting of his much-loved novel for a once-in-a-lifetime stay."

Thibaut Chapotot

As part of the program, Airbnb will help restore and enhance the Palais Garnier boxes as well as help fund the development of the Opera's streaming platforms.

In September, PEOPLE confirmed the Broadway show planned to close this week; however, after the initial announcement, ticket sales were so high, the production extended its run to April 16 at the Majestic Theatre. The musical had its 35th-anniversary celebration in January.

The flagship London production, which celebrated its 36th anniversary in October, will continue to play "with no end in sight." Meanwhile, the first Mandarin-language version of the show will open in China in 2023.

The Phantom of the Opera won the Tony Award for best musical and has since inspired a 2004 Joel Schumacher-helmed film adaptation, starring Emmy Rossum, Gerard Butler, Patrick Wilson and Minnie Driver.

