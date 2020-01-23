No Passport Required! Adults-Only Private Island Resort Will Reopen in Florida Keys — See Inside

Courtesy Little Palm Island Resort & Spa

Pack your bags! The Florida Keys are set to re-open their famed adults-only resort, Little Palm Island Resort & Spa.

The 5.5-acre property, which was forced to close for two and a half years due to devastation from Hurricane Irma, has undergone a complete redesign, and will begin welcoming guests who are 18 and older on March 1.

Located on Little Torch Key, about 35 minutes north of Key West, the resort is so remote, it is only accessible via motor yacht, seaplane or helicopter, and the resort provides water transportation from their welcome station for those who arrive by car.

Touted as the “only luxury private island resort in the U.S.,” Little Palm Island & Spa has been a haven for many high-profile guests over the years, including Sandra Bullock, Lil Wayne, Ivana Trump, Blake Shelton and John Stamos.

Now, the renovated resort features 15 thatched-roof bungalows where guests can lay their head after a day on the island. In addition to those more traditional villa-style guest rooms, the property boasts a few “Island Premiere Suites,” which are complete with floor-to-ceiling glass doors that lead out to a patio with outdoor copper soaking tubs for private rest and relaxation.

RELATED: Florida Keys’ First Adults-Only, All-Inclusive Resort Devastated by Fire to Reopen in December

Image zoom Courtesy Little Palm Island Resort & Spa

Image zoom Courtesy Little Palm Island Resort & Spa

Image zoom Courtesy Little Palm Island Resort & Spa

The property’s sole restaurant, called The Dining Room, offers a fine dining experience complete with Caribbean-inspired dishes. Diners can request a table on the sand for breakfast, lunch and dinner. Before dinner, guests can grab a drink in The Monkey Hut, which has been renovated to keep with tradition and incorporate items “found in the sea.” For those looking for an all-inclusive experience, guests can select the full meal plan, which includes three meals a day. Travelers can also request custom dinners such as private dining experiences, including meals on the dock at sunset.

In addition to the beach, the resort features a Tiki-covered pool, an outdoor bar, a spa, a fitness center, and a marina, where travelers who arrive by their own boat can dock during their stay.

Image zoom Courtesy Little Palm Island Resort & Spa

Image zoom Courtesy Little Palm Island Resort & Spa

Image zoom Courtesy Little Palm Island Resort & Spa

RELATED: 8 Awesome, All-Inclusive Resorts that You Don’t Need a Passport to Visit

While the luxury private island resort is designed for people to “get lost,” as their motto states (the island only claims to have one TV, housed in the resort’s great room), the property is surrounded by activities in the rest of the Florida Keys. Travelers can explore a dolphin encounter, diving excursions, fishing, ecotours and helicopter rides, all just a boat ride away.

However, the life of luxury will cost you a pretty penny, as rates for Little Palm Island Resort & Spa begin at $990/night. A $25 resort fee includes valet parking, a welcome cocktail, transfer on a motor yacht, access to the fitness center, water activities (paddleboards, kayaks, etc.), WiFi, non-alcoholic minibar beverages, and staff gratuities.