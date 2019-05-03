Leave the Kids At Home! 11 All-Inclusive, Adults-Only Beach Resorts You Need to Book Right Now

Sandals Royal Caribbean, Jamaica
Romance is the name of the game at this luxurious property in Montego Bay, Jamaica. Couples will love the private island that houses the spa, a Thai restaurant and a secluded beach. Those looking to splurge can book one of the resort’s overwater bungalows, all of which are shaped into a heart in the middle of the sea. Rates start at $244 per person per night.
Hyatt Zilara Cancun, Mexico
Situated on the widest stretch of beach in Cancun’s Zona Hotelera (Hotel Zone), this all-inclusive, adults-only property is a paradise for relaxation. Guests can lounge by the hotel’s infinity pool, interact with the resort’s romance concierge or beach butlers, and dine in the property’s six restaurants. Bookings go from $312 per person per night.
Sanctuary Cap Cana Resort & Spa, Dominican Republic
After undergoing a multmillion-dollar renovation, this 5-star resort in Punta Cana evokes a Spanish colonial cliffside town with two new castle-like towers. Spanning more than 20 acres, the resort boasts a private beach, a spa and new dining options. Bookings begin at $370 per person per night.
Sandals Royal Barbados, Barbados
Sandals Resorts’ newest all-suite, adults-only, all-inclusive resort features a craft beer bar, a rooftop infinity pool and even a 4-lane bowling alley. With 222 concierge– and butler-attended suites, the property has something for all levels of luxury, including swim-up suites and rooms with personal staff. All guests can indulge in the resort’s six restaurants, which are included in the booking fee. rRates begin at $302 per person per night.
Hilton La Romana, Dominican Republic
Set on a picturesque beach, framed by a lush, tropical jungle, this 344-room, adults-only resort in Punta Cana is perfect for kicking back in style. Guests can lounge by any of the resort’s four pools or relax on the private beach. Those looking to gamble can visit the hotel casino. Bookings begin at $145 per person per night.
Hyatt Zilara Rose Hall, Jamaica
This romantic, all-inclusive retreat is located in Montego Bay, where guests can enjoy the pristine beach or head to one of the property’s swimming pools. The hotel boasts six bars and seven restaurants and many of the suites offer balconies. Swim-up suites and personal butler service are also available. Bookings begin at $330 per person, per night.
Hilton Playa Del Carmen, Mexico
Each of the suites at this all-inclusive oasis feature private balconies or terraces and hot tubs. Guests can dine at the property’s seven gourmet restaurants and lounges – including a dedicated Tequileria and Cigar Club, or swim in the massive pool. At night, travelers can unwind with live music after a day of snorkeling, playing rooftop tennis or taking a lesson in salsa dancing. Rooms begin at $418 per person per night.
Sandals Montego Bay, Jamaica
Founded 38 years ago, this resort was the first-ever Sandals location, but it recently underwent a massive renovation. The property features an overwater bar, a private white sand beach, and 12 restaurants (including two new ones!) which are included in the room rate. Rates begin at $269 per person per night.
Club Med Turkoise, Turks & Caicos
Relax under the Caribbean sun at Club Med’s newly redesigned, adults-only and all-inclusive resort, located on Grace Bay Beach. Grown-ups can enjoy activites like water sports (sailing, kayaking, paddle-boarding and snorkeling) and land activities (archery, dancing, tennis and golf). The property also boasts an infinity-edge pool, a new wellness center and a wine cellar that overlooks the water. Bookings begin at $135 per person per night.
Melody Maker Cancun, Mexico
This new resort opened in December 2018 and is the ultimate place to have fun in Mexico. The adults-only Delirio Day Club is a poolside oasis where DJs like Steve Aoki and Tiesto have performed. Guests can lounge in cabanas and day beds, sip cocktails at the swim up bar, or relax in the jacuzzis. Bookings begin at $118 per night.
Bungalows Key Largo, Florida
UPDATE: A fire broke out in the hotel’s Beach House on May 5. The resort is closed until further notice. No one was injured in the fire.
This adults-only oasis’s opening marked the first-ever all-inclusive resort in the Florida Keys. The sprawling property features 135 private villas, located on 12-acres of oceanfront property, with 0 guests under the age of 21. Two pools and two jacuzzi tubs, as well as three piers and multiple beach cabanas are sprinkled along the shoreline. All dining and drinks are included in the booking fee, which starts at $399 per person, per night, based on double occupancy.