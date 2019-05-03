Leave the Kids At Home! 11 All-Inclusive, Adults-Only Beach Resorts You Need to Book Right Now

UPDATE: A fire broke out in the hotel’s Beach House on May 5. The resort is closed until further notice. No one was injured in the fire.

This adults-only oasis’s opening marked the first-ever all-inclusive resort in the Florida Keys. The sprawling property features 135 private villas, located on 12-acres of oceanfront property, with 0 guests under the age of 21. Two pools and two jacuzzi tubs, as well as three piers and multiple beach cabanas are sprinkled along the shoreline. All dining and drinks are included in the booking fee, which starts at $399 per person, per night, based on double occupancy.