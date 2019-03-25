The Florida Keys Are Getting Their First-Ever All-Inclusive Resort — And It's Adults Only

The Florida Keys just got a lot more luxurious.

Located 63 miles south of Miami, the Bungalows Key Largo resort, which opened in January, is the first-ever all-inclusive property in the Florida Keys.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The hotel is on one of the northernmost islands of the subtropical archipelago and features 135 private villas, located on a sprawling 12-acres of oceanfront property, with 0 guests under the age of 21.

The adults-only property boasts two pools and two jacuzzi tubs, as well as three piers, 4,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor event space and multiple beach cabanas along the shoreline.

RELATED: You Can Now Stay in a Hotel Suite Designed by One of Kylie Jenner’s Favorite Artists — See Inside

Bungalows Key Largo

Bungalows Key Largo

Bungalows Key Largo

In keeping with the luxurious bohemian vibe, the hotel has countless structures that feature thatch roofing and open air seating.

In each of the suites, guests can relax in their own oversized soaking tub and outdoor garden shower.

Bungalows Key Largo

Dining options at the resort are all included in the booking rate, and the property offers a variety of options. Bogie & Bacall’s is the spot for an upscale, multi-course meal with wine pairings. A resort-casual seafood restaurant called Fish Tales is inspired by coastal dining in Capri, Italy.

Bungalows Key Largo

The festive beachside Mexican restaurant and bar, Sea Señor, allows guests to dine under palm trees near the sand, while Largo Larry’s food truck offers quick bites, and the Sunset Tiki Bar gives guests the opportunity to sip an al fresco cocktail.

WATCH THIS: This Island Was Just Voted #1 In the Caribbean — See Why

Travelers can also opt to dine on two floating six-seat tiki boats, named the S.S. Rum Runner and the S.S. Margarita.

Bungalows Key Largo

Active travelers can enjoy the property’s bicycles, which are provided with each bungalow, as well as a Fitness Tiki Hut that offers daily morning yoga sessions and a variety of aquatic activities, as well as traditional gym equipment and Peleton machines.

Bungalows Key Largo

The Zen Garden Spa is the property’s on-site oasis, and boasts a Himalayan salt room, a turquoise blue quartz-tiled eucalyptus steam room and black, bamboo-lined walkways marked with Buddhas that lead to outdoor treatment rooms.

Bungalows Key Largo

Adventure seekers can participate in snorkeling and kayak excursions as well as glass-bottom boat tours.

Guests can also take advantage of the resort’s cooking and mixology classes, which are included in the resort fee along with fish fries, pig roasts and 24/7 golf cart transportation around the property.

Bungalows Key Largo

RELATED: Royal Caribbean’s Private Island Will Feature the Tallest Waterslide in North America

Currently, rates start at just $399 per person per night for the resort. To book, visit bungalowskeylargo.com.