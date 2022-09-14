Adrienne Bailon Spends First Days of Motherhood at Lakeside Airbnb: 'Perfect Backdrop'

Adrienne Bailon spent her first days of motherhood bliss at a quaint Airbnb in Lake Tahoe.

On Tuesday, the former The Real co-host — who revealed last month that she and her husband, gospel singer Israel Houghton, welcomed son Ever James via surrogate — shared snaps from her recent stay at the lakeside home.

In the carousel of photos, Bailon, 38, wore a Lake Tahoe sweatshirt. One picture showed her enjoying a cup of coffee on a second-floor deck while she posed in the modern, farmhouse-style kitchen in another snap.

"Oh, Lake Tahoe 🛶 ," the singer captioned the post. "The memories I made here will last a lifetime!"

She continued, "There's nothing like familia and lake time to make summer feel like it'll last forever."

Bailon then said Lake Tahoe is "one of our new favorite spots" and teased that she's wants to return in 2023.

The star noted that she stayed at the Airbnb "as we welcomed Ever into our family" and that it was "the perfect backdrop for these special moments."

In August, Bailon announced that she and Houghton were parents to son Ever James.

"Our baby boy is here & we are so in love! If you have followed our love story… you know that our journey to baby has been very challenging - But God is true to His word and His promises. We have quietly prayed while sitting on this most magnificent secret for the last 9 months," she wrote in part.

The baby is the first for the Cheetah Girls star, who married the gospel singer in Paris in December 2019. Houghton has four children from a previous relationship: daughters Mariah and Milan and sons Jordan and Israel.