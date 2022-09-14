Adrienne Bailon Spends First Days of Motherhood at Lakeside Airbnb: 'Perfect Backdrop'

"The memories I made here will last a lifetime!" Adrienne Bailon said of her Airbnb stay in Lake Tahoe

By
Published on September 14, 2022 11:46 PM
https://www.instagram.com/p/Cid9Nj4s7bV/?hl=en hed: Adrienne Bailon Spends First Days of Motherhood at Lakeside Stay with Airbnb
Photo: Adrienne Bailon/instagram

Adrienne Bailon spent her first days of motherhood bliss at a quaint Airbnb in Lake Tahoe.

On Tuesday, the former The Real co-host — who revealed last month that she and her husband, gospel singer Israel Houghton, welcomed son Ever James via surrogate — shared snaps from her recent stay at the lakeside home.

In the carousel of photos, Bailon, 38, wore a Lake Tahoe sweatshirt. One picture showed her enjoying a cup of coffee on a second-floor deck while she posed in the modern, farmhouse-style kitchen in another snap.

"Oh, Lake Tahoe 🛶 ," the singer captioned the post. "The memories I made here will last a lifetime!"

She continued, "There's nothing like familia and lake time to make summer feel like it'll last forever."

Bailon then said Lake Tahoe is "one of our new favorite spots" and teased that she's wants to return in 2023.

The star noted that she stayed at the Airbnb "as we welcomed Ever into our family" and that it was "the perfect backdrop for these special moments."

RELATED VIDEO: Adrienne Bailon and Husband Israel Houghton Welcome First Baby, Son Ever James

In August, Bailon announced that she and Houghton were parents to son Ever James.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"Our baby boy is here & we are so in love! If you have followed our love story… you know that our journey to baby has been very challenging - But God is true to His word and His promises. We have quietly prayed while sitting on this most magnificent secret for the last 9 months," she wrote in part.

The baby is the first for the Cheetah Girls star, who married the gospel singer in Paris in December 2019. Houghton has four children from a previous relationship: daughters Mariah and Milan and sons Jordan and Israel.

Related Articles
Adrienne Eliza Houghton
Adrienne Bailon and Husband Israel Houghton Welcome First Baby, Son Ever James
adrienne bailon new tattoo
Adrienne Bailon Shows Off New Tattoo in Honor of Newborn Son Ever James: 'So in Love'
Adrienne Bailon and son Ever James Houghton
Adrienne Bailon Shares How She Kept 'Nerve-Wracking' Pregnancy a Secret: 'Everyone Was Shocked'
Nicky Hilton Shares New Photos of Her Baby Boy to Celebrate Him Turning 2 Months
Nicky Hilton Shares First Photos of Her Kids Together to Celebrate Baby Boy Turning 2 Months Old
Bea Dunn babies
Beau Dunn and Husband James Fay Welcome Twin Babies: 'Feels Like a Miracle'
Julianne Moore Venice celebs on vacation
All the Celebs Who Love a Summer Vacation in Italy — Plus, Exactly Where They Go
Nikki Bella and son
Nikki Bella Says Son's Stomach Bug While on Vacation Was 'Biggest Challenge Yet as a Mom'
Bre Tiesi and nick cannon welcome baby
Bre Tiesi Shares Sweet New Photos with Baby Legendary and Nick Cannon: 'So Surreal'
Nicky Hilton and baby
Nicky Hilton Shares First Photos of Newborn Son: 'Baby Bliss'
Morgan Stewart and Jordan McGraw
Morgan Stewart and Jordan McGraw's Relationship Timeline
Find me a happier place on earth to start my birthday celebrations early. ?? I’ll wait…
Blake Lively Starts Birthday Celebrations Early at Disneyland, Plus More Stars at the Happiest Place on Earth
tori roloff
Tori Roloff Shares Sweet Photos from Their First Fourth of July as a Family of Five
Katherine Foster
Katharine McPhee Shares Rare Photo of Son Rennie on Capri Boat Outing: 'Too Much Fun in the Sun'
https://www.instagram.com/p/CgUc6n-rpL4/ cassandrapants Verified First trip as a family of four has been a success. This boy is an adventure. Comes by it naturally. 6h
Stephen Amell and Wife Cassandra Jean Share First Photos of Their Newborn Son: 'This Boy Is an Adventure'
Adrienne Bailon
WATCH: Adrienne Bailon Shows Off New Villa-Inspired Beverly Hills Home: 'We Are Bicoastal!'
Jonathan Scott, Zooey Deschanel in Venice
Jonathan Scott and Zooey Deschanel Enjoy a Romantic Trip in Venice, Plus More Celeb Summer Vacations!