Adam Levine and Maroon 5 to Headline Opening of Guitar-Shaped Hotel in Florida

Maroon 5 will be headlining the opening of a guitar-shaped hotel in Florida in October, in what will be one of the premiere destinations in southern Florida upon its opening.

The 35-story high building at the Seminole Hard Rock in Hollywood will be open to the public on October 25, with frontman Adam Levine and the band performing at the hotel’s opening of Hard Rock Live, the new 6,500-seat venue.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“It’s just going to put Hollywood on the map,” said Anne Hotte, CEO of the Greater Hollywood Chamber of Commerce. “It is our opportunity to be known to the whole world for something absolutely magnificent.”

The $1.5 billion expansion showcases 638 luxury guest rooms and an oasis tower with guest rooms and suites, with the guitar-shaped building “redefining the South Florida skyline for decades to come,” the hotel’s website reads.

Hard Rock; Getty Images

RELATED: After 16 Seasons — and Gwen Stefani Is Taking His Spot

“In its completion in Fall 2019, the integrated resort will also unveil a new spa, 13.5 acres of recreational waterscape, premier meeting and convention space, state-of-the-art entertainment venue, retail shops and much more. This unique architectural and engineering masterpiece will offer guests and gamers a rock-star-worthy destination unlike any other,” the website continues.

The Hard Rock Live will feature state-of-the-art sound and lighting equipment, with Maroon 5 and Levine, 40, performing in a clamshell style seating stadium complete with a lounge area and “dedicated cocktail service.”

Al Bello/Getty

RELATED: Adam Sandler Got Adam Levine to Perform at His Daughter’s Bat Mitzvah: ‘She Hugged Me So Much’

Levine and company have been getting around quite a bit over the years, with Maroon 5 recently playing the Super Bowl Halftime show and Levine performing at Adam Sandler’s daughter’s bat mitzvah last weekend.

Levine recently left his position last week as a judge on The Voice after eight years on the NBC program.