Inside Aaron Paul’s $300K 40th Birthday Bash in the Dominican Republic — with Bryan Cranston!

Aaron Paul may have been celebrating his 40th trip around the sun, but his two-week birthday bash in the Dominican Republic was truly the trip of a lifetime.

The Breaking Bad star, who turned the big 4-0 on August 27, embarked on a celebratory vacation to the Carribean nation about a week before his actual birth date, joined by 40 of his closest friends and family members.

The group — which included Paul’s wife, Lauren, their one-year-old daughter, Story Annabelle, his The Path co-star Michelle Monaghan, and his Breaking Bad partner in crime Bryan Cranston — stayed at Ani Private Resorts Dominican Republic, a 14-bedroom estate set atop a cliff overlooking the Atlantic Ocean.

A celebrity-favorite spot, the cost per night to stay at the property is $25,000 — meaning a whopping $300,000 bill at the end of their 12-day stay.

Taking advantage of both the infinity pools and the secluded beaches, Paul and his family enjoyed plenty of time in the water, swimming, snorkeling and kayaking.

On dry land, the party was spotted getting competitive playing games like cornhole and bocce, sipping on cocktails all the while (with plenty of Aaron and Cranston’s Mezcal Dos Hombres to go around!).

On Paul’s actual birthday, the group was treated to a sunset cruise before hitting the sand for a private beachfront dinner curated by Chef Juan Vargas. The meal included dishes like tuna tataki, chicken tikka, greek salad and grilled fish in banana leaves.

Before celebrating his milestone birthday, Paul has been busy preparing for the Breaking Bad movie, El Camino, a highly anticipated follow-up to the hit AMC show, which will premiere on Netflix on Oct. 11.

Though the film remains shrouded in mystery, it will revolve around Paul, who is reprising his Emmy-winning role as Jesse Pinkman.

“In the wake of his dramatic escape from captivity, Jesse must come to terms with his past in order to forge some kind of future,” Netflix said of the plot in a statement.

The sequel will air on the streaming service before airing on AMC, according to multiple reports.