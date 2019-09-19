A Toys 'R' Us Immersive Experience Will Be Popping Up Across the Country This October

Image zoom Gene J. Puskar/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Toys ‘R’ Us is popping up in a very different form this fall — but it’s still sure to delight kids of all ages.

The fun-focused retailer, which closed its last remaining locations in June 2018, will be popping back up in two different cities this holiday season for an innovative play experience called the Toys ‘R’ Us Adventure.

According to a press release, the event will be an “immersive toy wonderland” for all five senses from the creative minds behind the famous pop-up Candytopia. The play-themed exhibit will be filled to the brim with toys, games and of course, photo-ops.

“As we focus on bringing a reimagined Toys ‘R’ Us to the United States, we believe this live experience coupled with our new experiential retail stores will attract families from around the world and create a unique opportunity to rediscover the magic of this beloved family brand,” said Richard Barry, CEO of Tru Kids, Toys ‘R’ Us’s parent company.

Opening in late October in Chicago (at 830 N. Michigan Avenue) and Atlanta (at EDENS’ Lenox Marketplace), each pop-up location will feature over a dozen rooms and experiences based on some of the toy store’s favorite brands and characters.

Toys ‘R’ Us mascot Geoffrey the Giraffe, for example, will be in attendance. Experiences based on toy vendors like Melissa & Doug, PAW Patrol and Schleich will also be highlighted. The brand promises guests will encounter state-of-the-art new gadgets, classic toys from decades past and everything in between.

After the limited-time run in Chicago and Atlanta, The Adventure will be on the move, with plans to touch down in other major U.S. cities in 2020.

For more information on the experience visit toysrusadventure.com.