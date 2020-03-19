There’s a bright light looking over Rio de Janeiro in a dark time.

The Brazilian city’s famous Christ the Redeemer statue, which stands 125 feet tall atop the mountain known as Corcovado, has been lit up with a projection of the flags of every country affected by the global outbreak of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

The landmark was also lit up with the message “pray together” in many different languages to emphasize the importance of communities across the world coming together amid the pandemic.

Orani João Tempesta, the Metropolitan Archbishop of Rio de Janeiro, also held a mass atop the mountain, which is 2,329 feet tall and overlooks the famous Copacabana Beach.

RELATED: Calif. Teen Assembles More than 150 Sanitation Kits for Community’s Homeless Population

Image zoom Wagner Meier/Getty

Image zoom

A message posted to the Cardinal’s official Instagram account two days ago stated that the public should not gather in large groups for religious services in order to combat the spread of the virus.

Instead, the statement, translated from Portuguese, read in part, “Let us put ourselves in deep prayer for all the nations, the sick and their families who already suffer from this pandemic caused by the disease, without panic, but putting into practice the great commandment of love for others.”

Image zoom Wagner Meier/Getty

Image zoom Wagner Meier/Getty