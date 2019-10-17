A Hotel Fit for Marie Antoinette Is Opening on the Grounds of Versailles Next Year

Image zoom

If you’re a person who’s always wanted to stay in a hotel that’s fit for a king or queen, you’ll be able to book the perfect spot next year.

According to Lonely Planet, a highly anticipated hotel on the same grounds as the Palace of Versailles in France will be opening in spring 2020. So maybe you won’t be lounging in the lap of luxury in the same rooms as famous French monarchs like Louis XIV (who built the palace itself) or Marie Antoinette, but you’ll be pretty close.

The Airelles Château de Versailles, Le Grand Contrôle will be a 14-room hotel that will be elegantly designed in the classic, 18th century style to match the iconic attraction that happens to be its neighbor. Not only will guests have special access to the Palace of Versailles, according to Forbes, but they will also have a beautiful view of the Orangery and the Swiss Water feature, and be a very quick jaunt to the famous Hall of Mirrors and gardens, according to the Les Airelles Collection website. According to Forbes, Le Grand Contrôle will officially be the first hotel within the palace grounds.

RELATED: Want to Spot a Celeb on Vacation? Here’s Where to Book a Room

Image zoom

The gardens at Versailles are a particularly spectacular sight, taking up 1,976 acres (about three square miles) of land and over 200,000 trees and 210,000 flowers planted annually. Of course, that’s just the gardens. The entire grounds of Versailles spread over 2,014 acres (3.14 square miles). No wonder it’s one of the world’s most visited castles.

There are only a few details about the new hotel that are currently known to the public. According to the Les Airelles Collection website, the hotel will also feature an Alain Ducasse restaurant, spa and wellness center, and an indoor swimming pool in addition to being located in one of the most opulent places on earth.

RELATED VIDEO: Chip and Joanna Gaines Are Opening a Hotel in Downtown Waco, Texas — Get a First Look!

Prices at this upcoming hotel are currently not known since bookings are not yet open, but we’re guessing that a night on the king’s palace grounds will also require a king’s budget.

More information about Le Grand Contrôle and other hotels within the Les Airelles Collection can be found on the hotel company’s website.