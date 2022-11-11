You Can Sleep in Ralphie Parker's Twin Bed at the Cleveland Home From 'A Christmas Story'

The owners of the home featured in the iconic 1983 holiday movie A Christmas Story are triple-dog daring visitors to stay the night.

The Cleveland, Ohio, residence that served as the home of little Ralphie Parker and his family is now available to rent for the yuletide season — or any night of the year.

Visitors can choose from three sleeping arrangements, either in the Christmas Story House or in the Parker's neighbor's house, The Bumpus House, according to the venue's website.

Everett.

The Christmas Story House can sleep up to six guests, and features Ralphie and his brother Randy's twin beds, plus an additional queen bed and queen sleeper sofa.

The accommodations are located on a private third-floor loft, which guests can use for the entirety of their stay. And from an hour after the Christmas Story House & Museum closes downstairs, visitors can make use of the whole house until 9 a.m. the following day.

Rates begin at $545 per night and vary seasonally.

Courtesy of A Christmas Story House & Museum

Meanwhile, a piece of "hillbilly" nostalgia awaits next door at The Bumpus House. The Hound Dog Haven suite on the first floor can host up to four guests, while the Stolen Turkey suite, on the second and third floors, accommodates up to six. Guests can also rent the entire house.

"The motif for the interior of The Bumpus House is vintage eclectic in a 1940's style with a slightly hillbilly Bumpus flare while still providing all the modern amenities," according to the website.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

Courtesy of A Christmas Story House & Museum

Rates at The Bumpus House start at $195.

The Cleveland house was featured as the exterior and was used in some of the interior shots in the cult-classic Christmas movie. Its popularity led to the opening of the Christmas Story House & Museum in 2006.

Earlier this year, HBO Max announced a sequel to the movie.

A Christmas Story Christmas (2022). Courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures and HBO Max

Set in 1973, 33 years after the original, the new movie features Peter Billingsley, who reprises his iconic role as the starry-eyed protagonist.

Billingsley, 51, plays a grown-up Ralphie who is a father of two and struggling writer who returns to his childhood home on Cleveland Street in the fictional town of Hohman, Indiana, for the holidays after the unexpected death of his own dad, known simply as The Old Man (played by the late Darren McGavin in the first film).

A Christmas Story Christmas debuts on Nov. 17.