The 2020 Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Is Heading to NYC! See the 75-Foot Spruce

An enormous spruce is on its way to the Big Apple!

The 75-foot-tall tree found at Daddy Al's General Store in Oneonta, New York, will become the 2020 Rockefeller Center Christmas tree. It will soon be on its way to the New York City landmark, where it will be erected and decorated in thousands of lights and holiday ornaments for the annual tradition.

"We are extremely proud of our beautiful tree," reads a post from the store shared on Facebook Friday.

According to the Associated Press, the tree was chopped down on Thursday and, after being transported to Manhattan, it will be installed on Saturday.

The official Instagram account for Rockefeller Center shared a photo of the tree in its previous home on Instagram Wednesday writing, "Say hello to the 2020 Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree! Hailing from Oneonta, NY, this Norway Spruce will arrive at Rockefeller Center this Saturday, November 14 to kick off the holiday season.

Rockefeller Center also shared footage of the tree being sawed at the trunk, a process that required a crane, ladders and dozens of crew members. "See you soon, NYC! 🎄," they captioned the video.

"This year, we just feel the tree is vital," Rob Speyer, CEO of developer Tishman Speyer, said in a statement, per the outlet. Speyer added that they are "particularly proud to continue the joyous tradition."

According to Rockefeller Center's website, there will be "no public access to this year’s tree lighting ceremony, however, everyone is invited to view the live national broadcast Christmas in Rockefeller Center from home on NBC. The tree lighting is scheduled for Dec. 2.