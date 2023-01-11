563 Passengers Stranded on Amtrak Train for More Than 20 Hours in South Carolina

Travel plans for 563 passengers were upended by an unexpected stop in South Carolina after a CSX freight train hit a car and forced other trains to divert

By
Published on January 11, 2023 11:22 AM
Amtrak Train
Amtrak train. Photo: Getty Images

More than 500 passengers onboard an Amtrak Auto Train just experienced the journey of a lifetime — for all the wrong reasons.

The train, which left Lorton, Virginia, at 5:30 p.m. Monday on a nonstop schedule with 563 people and 333 vehicles, was scheduled to arrive in Sanford, Florida, at around 10 a.m. Tuesday, reported The Washington Post.

Unfortunately, it was diverted due to the derailment of a CSX freight train in South Carolina and then came to a halt in a wooded area near the city of Denmark in Bamberg County — where it remained for 20 hours.

"Just before 11:00 p.m. Monday, a CSX freight train came in contact with an unoccupied vehicle on the tracks at Charles Street in Lake City, S.C., resulting in the derailment of 25 rail cars and two locomotives, which remained upright," CSX said in a statement.

"There were no injuries to the crew of the train and no hazardous materials involved. CSX crews are on site working to safely clear the tracks and restore the area."

Amtrak train
Amtrak train. Getty Images

Washington, D.C.'s ABC 7 reported that passengers had to endure the long wait because the Amtrak crew was timed out and not legally able to run the train. So their only option was to sit tight until a certified backup crew arrived.

Despite this, passengers began to take matters into their own hands by calling 911 from the train during the delay, reported ABC News, citing onboard footage in which a conductor can be heard asking people to stop calling the authorities.

"For those of you that are calling the police, we are not holding you hostage," the Amtrack staffer can be heard over the loudspeaker. "We are giving you all the information which we have. We are sorry about the inconvenience."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

ABC News reported the conductor could also be heard telling people not to open their windows to smoke on the train.

According to ABC 7, the Amtrak Auto Train is special in that it requires passengers to bring a car with them on the train. Many passengers book rooms with chairs that fold into beds while others book traditional seats, the outlet added.

An Amtrak spokesperson told the outlet Wednesday that passengers were given regular updates, plus meals, snack packs and beverages, and that food from local businesses was provided during the trip. Despite this, ABC7 noted the train was stocked with a limited food supply of just 1.5 meals per passenger.

Related Articles
Christina Hall rollout
Christina Hall Is 'Actually Excited' to Turn 40: 'I Feel Like I'm 32'
Airport
Flights Across U.S. Grounded By FAA Computer Outage
NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 13: Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan are seen on December 13, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Raymond Hall/GC Images)
Larsa Pippen and Michael Jordan's Son Marcus Are Dating, Sources Say: 'They're Having Fun' 
Abby Zwener, Newport News school shooting victim
6-Year-Old Shot Va. Teacher with Mother's Gun, Police Say: Could Mom Face Charges?
Dog lost on vacation found years later
West Virginia Dog Who Went Missing on Vacation Found Years Later on South Carolina Highway
disney-world-magic-kingdom-cinderella-castle.jpg
Disney's New 'TRON' Lightcycle Roller Coaster Opening April 4 at Magic Kingdom
Message in a Bottle Returned 37 Years After Man Tossed It into the Sea
Kentucky Man's Message in a Bottle Returned 37 Years After He Tossed It into the Sea as a Little Boy
https://www.instagram.com/p/CnHmN6lORVX/?igshid=Zjc2ZTc4Nzk%3D
Lewis Hamilton Documents Trip to Antarctica for His 38th Birthday: 'Super Grateful'
Justin Gilstrap
Georgia Boy, 11, Recovering After Being Attacked by 3 Pit Bulls: 'He Didn't Ask for This'
People take part in the annual 'No Trousers On The Tube Day' (No Pants Subway Ride) on the London Underground in central London on January 8, 2023.
London Passengers Travel Without Pants for the First 'No Trousers Tube Ride' in Two Years
Former U.S. President Donald Trump leaves the stage after speaking during an event at his Mar-a-Lago home
Georgia Grand Jury Completes Its Investigation into Donald Trump over Possible Election Crimes
Accident or crime scene cordon tape, police line do not cross. It is nighttime, emergency lights of police cars flashing blue, red and white in the background
Alabama Man Shoots, Kills Wife Before Being Shot by Another Family Member: Police
Nancy Mace
Republican House Member Slams GOP Colleagues After 15 Rounds of Speaker Votes, Says Matt Gaetz Is 'a Fraud'
Josh Hall on Working with Wife Christina
WATCH: Christina Hall's Husband Josh Says He's 'Liking' Her 'Cowgirl' Look in Premiere of New Show in Tennessee
5 Found Dead in North Carolina Home From Murder-Suicide
3 Children Among 5 Dead in Suspected Murder-Suicide at North Carolina Home After Cries for Help
Joey Fatone attends the "The Boy Band Con: The Lou Pearlman Story" Premiere - 2019 SXSW Conference and Festivals
Joey Fatone Sings 'Bye Bye Bye' During Impromptu Performance at Miami Drag Brunch — Watch