The World's First 360-Degree Rooftop Infinity Pool Is Coming to London in 2020

A revolutionary pool is coming to London next year, allowing you to float on top of a 55-story building.

The world’s first 360-degree rooftop infinity pool will be located on top of a new five-star hotel called the Infinity London, according to Compass Pools, who is designing the pool.

According to the company’s website, the pool will by 660-liters (around 174 gallons) and will feature a see-through bottom floor, which will allow hotel visitors to see the people swimming and the sky above.

Alex Kemsley, Compass Pool’s technical director and swimming pool designer said they had the idea for building the unique SkyPool and then had the idea to put a building underneath it, rather than the other way around.

“Architects often come to us to design roof top infinity pools, but rarely do we get a say in the building design because the pool is usually an afterthought,” he said in a statement on the website.

“When we designed the pool, we wanted an uninterrupted view, both above and below the water,” he continued.

However, conceptualizing the pool has been a bit difficult because they had to come up with a way for swimmers to get in and out of the pool without compromising the design.

“Normally a simple ladder would suffice, but we didn’t want stairs on the outside of the building or in the pool as it would spoil the view – and obviously you don’t want 600,000 liters of water draining through the building either,” Kemsley said.

He continued: “The solution is based on the door of a submarine, coupled with a rotating spiral staircase which rises from the pool floor when someone wants to get in or out – the absolute cutting edge of swimming pool and building design and a little bit James Bond to boot!”

The SkyPool will be made from cast acrylic rather than glass so it will look “perfectly clear” and will be outfitted with an internal anemometer to monitor the wind speed, making sure the pool stays the right temperature and ensuring that the pool doesn’t blow water into the street. It will also feature lights that change color at night.

Infinity London’s exact location has yet to be confirmed, but Compass Pools says construction will begin in 2020 “if all the partners and contractors are confirmed.”