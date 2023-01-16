2 Packed Planes Almost Collide at JFK Airport: 'A Split Second of Panic,' Says Passenger

A Delta Air Lines plane was heading for takeoff when an American Airlines plane crossed nearby; the two planes nearly collided

By
Published on January 16, 2023 07:02 PM
Delta plane
Delta airplane. Photo: NurPhoto/Getty

Two planes nearly ran into one another at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York City on Friday.

Around 8:45 p.m. local time, a Delta Air Lines plane was just taking off when "air traffic controllers noticed another aircraft crossing the runway in front of the departing jetliner," the Federal Aviation Administration says in a statement shared with PEOPLE.

Delta's Boeing 737 managed to safely stop roughly 1,000 feet "before reaching the point" where an American Airlines Boeing 777 "had crossed from an adjacent taxiway," says the FAA, adding that it is looking into the incident.

Audio of the moment was captured by LiveATC, which monitors flights and shares communications, and was shared by a flight watcher on Twitter.

In a clip, one traffic controller is heard saying, "S---! Delta 1943 cancel takeoff plans!"

Roughly 30 seconds later, the controller appears to let out a sigh of relief before checking on the Delta 1943 flight. A pilot lets the controller know they're able to get off the runway as the traffic controller guides them to a safe point.

"The safety of our customers and team members is our top priority. We are conducting a full internal review and cooperating with the National Transportation Safety Board in their investigation," American Airlines tells PEOPLE in a statement.

Delta also tells PEOPLE, "The safety of our customers and crew is always Delta's number one priority. Delta will work with and assist aviation authorities on a full review of flight 1943 on Jan. 13 regarding a successful aborted takeoff procedure at New York-JFK. We apologize to our customers for the inconvenience and delay of their travels."

Brian Healy, a Delta passenger, shared his experience of being on the plane and told NBC News, "It was like a split second of panic that resulted in this audible reaction on the plane. I felt the adrenaline and there was total quiet on the plane and then there was relief when the plane came to a stop."

RELATED VIDEO: Southwest Airlines Cancels Over 60% of Flights on Tuesday and Is Now Being Investigated

"There was this abrupt jerk of the plane, and everyone was sort of thrust forward from the waist," Healy told CBS News. "There was an audible reaction when the brakes happened, like a gasp. And then there was a total silence for a couple of seconds."

Healy, who was traveling with his husband, added that he found out what really happened while scrolling on Twitter.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"The pilot made the call to only share information on a need-to-know basis, and that was absolutely the right call, because it would've been pandemonium," he told CBS News.

At the time of the incident, the Delta plane, which was going to the Dominican Republic, carried 145 passengers and six crew members. The American plane had 137 passengers and 14 crew members, CBS News reports. Its destination was the United Kingdom.

The Delta flight's takeoff was ultimately delayed through Friday night, and the airline gave passengers sleeping accommodations, a spokesperson told NBC News.

Related Articles
Mandatory Credit: Photo by KRISHNA MANI BARAL/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock (13715777l) A general view of rescue teams working near the wreckage at the crash site of a Yeti Airlines ATR72 aircraft in Pokhara, central Nepal, 15 January 2023. A Yeti Airlines ATR72 aircraft carrying 72 people on board, 68 passengers and 4 crew members, crashed into a gorge while trying to land at the Pokhara International Airport. According to a statement from the Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal (CAAN), at least 68 people were confirmed dead. Yeti Airlines ATR72 aircraft carrying 68 passengers and 4 crew members crashes in Pokhara, Nepal - 15 Jan 2023
At Least 68 People Killed in Nepal Airplane Crash: 'Half of the Plane Is on the Hillside'
Mandatory Credit: Photo by BIJAYA NEUPANE/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock (13715777c) Rescue teams work at the crash site of a Yeti Airlines ATR72 aircraft in Pokhara, central Nepal, 15 January 2023. A Yeti Airlines ATR72 aircraft carrying 72 people on board, 68 passengers and 4 crew members, crashed into a gorge while trying to land at the Pokhara International Airport. According to a statement from the Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal (CAAN), at least 68 people were confirmed dead. Yeti Airlines ATR72 aircraft carrying 68 passengers and 4 crew members crashes in Pokhara, Nepal - 15 Jan 2023
Co-Pilot in Nepal Crash Learned How to Fly After Her Pilot Husband Died in 2006 Crash
Airbus 320 US Airways aircraft hudson
Captain 'Sully' and Passengers Reunite for 'Miracle on the Hudson' Anniversary: 'We're Like Extended Family'
Spirit Airlines
Spirit Airlines Plane Makes Emergency Landing in Philadelphia After Reportedly Being Struck by Lightning
Bride Says She Missed Her Destination Wedding in Belize Due to Canceled Flight: 'Total Devastation'
Bride Says She Missed Her Destination Wedding in Belize Due to Canceled Flight: 'Total Devastation'
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Yuki Iwamura/AP/Shutterstock (13685846d) Southwest Airlines' aircrafts parked on the tarmac of LaGuardia Airport, in New York. The U.S. Department of Transportation says it will look into flight cancellations by Southwest Airlines that have left travelers stranded at airports across the country amid an intense winter storm Winter Weather Travel, New York, United States - 27 Dec 2022
Southwest Airlines Cancels Over 60% of Flights on Tuesday and Is Now Being Investigated
Camila Mcmillie
Alabama Woman Arrested After Allegedly Throwing Computer Monitor at a Miami Airport Gate Agent
Damaged Korean Air plane sits after it overshot the runway at the Mactan-Cebu International Airport in Cebu, central Philippines
No Injuries After Korean Air Plane Damaged Overshooting Runway, Airport Reports Widespread Delays
Delta Flight Makes Emergency Landing in New Mexico: ’Suddenly There Was Smoke in the Cabin’
Delta Flight Makes Emergency Landing Due to Engine Issue: 'Suddenly There Was Smoke in the Cabin'
A small plane remains stuck after it crashed into power lines, knocking out electricity for tens of thousands of residents, in Gaithersburg, Maryland, USA, 28 November 2022. The pilot and and one passenger were rescued. Small plane crashes into power lines in Maryland, Gaithersburg, USA - 28 Nov 2022
Pilot on 911 Call from Dangling Plane that Crashed into Power Lines: 'If We Get Some Wind ... We're Goners'
China Eastern Airlines Boeing 737 Crashed
One of Two Black Boxes Found from China Eastern Airlines Plane Crash But It's 'Severely Damaged'
JetBlue Airways plane
JetBlue Passengers Beg To Exit Plane After Failed Landings: 'We Have to Get Off'
Southwest Air
Southwest Airlines Flight Attendant Suffers Broken Back After Rough Landing in California
Plane emergency at Miami International Airport
Plane Makes Emergency Crash Landing in Miami, Leaving 3 Injured
airplane
AT&T and Verizon Will Delay 5G Near Some Airports After U.S. Airlines Said It Would Cause 'Catastrophic Disruption'
After 2 Planes Fall Out of the Sky — Killing Hundreds — New Kennedy-Helmed Documentary Investigates Why
2 Planes Fall Out of the Sky — Killing Hundreds — and New Documentary Investigates How